In the early aughts, watching television became a feat of endurance. In long-running drama shows like The Sopranos and Breaking Bad, we rationalized the deeds of charismatic anti-heroes, binging on behavior we’d otherwise find reprehensible. And in comedy, we found the Cringe. Shows like The Office, Parks and Recreation, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Louie taught us to revel in social awkwardness. Just try to make it through David Brent’s interminable dance number on The Office; wrestle with a mix of empathy and revulsion as you realize it’s possible you might agree with Larry David’s social ethics; dare yourself to think that Louis C.K. is a “good guy” after he stalks, assaults, and inadvertently belittles the women of his dreams. We cover our faces, we tense our muscles. This is the trick of cringe comedy: it makes the social feel tangible.

These series are niche entertainment in almost the exact same way that BDSM is a niche kink.

But what about when the discomfort onscreen is already physical? The opening sequence of the first season of The Knick, a series about the birth of modern surgery at the turn of the twentieth century,features an excruciatingly long, lingering depiction of a failed placenta praevia surgery. Steven Soderbergh paints the scene—and all of The Knick’s scenes—with gloriously unnerving High-Definition digital grain. The anachronism of a (noticeably) digital image representing a medical culture at the mercy of insufficient technology is just enough to make the viewer self-conscious but not enough to pull them out of the immersive action. The gore here is the point; the splatter and ooze aren’t augmenting the dramatic action, they are the dramatic action.

The Knick, like HBO’s The Leftovers, also returning this month, is post-cringe. Even Lena Dunham’s Girls, which began as a millennial take on the cringe model, has edged its own boundaries in this way, introducing real violence and pain to mirror the social violence of Hannah Horvath’s world. (In the latest season, for instance, we witness Cleo, played by poor innocent Maude Apatow, getting her frenulum—the skin under your tongue—pierced in excruciating close-up.) Let it be said that these are not particularly popular shows. Both The Leftovers and The Knick were renewed for second seasons despite relatively tiny viewerships, and Girls survives abysmal ratings—the frenulum episode of Girls was considered a relative success with just over 700,000 same-day viewers—by force of personality alone. And that’s what makes their hostility so fascinating. These series are niche entertainment in almost the exact same way that BDSM is a niche kink. Not everybody likes this patter, but it gets somebody off.

In some ways, these shows might not seem substantially different from the “torture porn” of Eli Roth, the New French Extremity horror movement, or the works of Michel Haneke and Lars Von Trier. Moira Weigel usefully grouped the latter of these films together as what she calls “sadomodernism,” a quasi-movement that believes “the only honest and decent thing for art to do is inflict pain.” And these films are themselves indebted to earlier cinematic provocateurs like Luis Bunuel and Pier Paolo Pasolini, who similarly used the shock of unblinking violence to stun their viewers into thought. The most generous way of looking at these films is that they are reactions to the casualization of violence, the desensitization of culture. They hold the viewer responsible. The ungenerous way of looking at these films is that they are bullying, didactic, or exploitative.