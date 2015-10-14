The Knick, like HBO’s The Leftovers, also returning this month, is post-cringe. Even Lena Dunham’s Girls, which began as a millennial take on the cringe model, has edged its own boundaries in this way, introducing real violence and pain to mirror the social violence of Hannah Horvath’s world. (In the latest season, for instance, we witness Cleo, played by poor innocent Maude Apatow, getting her frenulum—the skin under your tongue—pierced in excruciating close-up.) Let it be said that these are not particularly popular shows. Both The Leftovers and The Knick were renewed for second seasons despite relatively tiny viewerships, and Girls survives abysmal ratings—the frenulum episode of Girls was considered a relative success with just over 700,000 same-day viewers—by force of personality alone. And that’s what makes their hostility so fascinating. These series are niche entertainment in almost the exact same way that BDSM is a niche kink. Not everybody likes this patter, but it gets somebody off.

In some ways, these shows might not seem substantially different from the “torture porn” of Eli Roth, the New French Extremity horror movement, or the works of Michel Haneke and Lars Von Trier. Moira Weigel usefully grouped the latter of these films together as what she calls “sadomodernism,” a quasi-movement that believes “the only honest and decent thing for art to do is inflict pain.” And these films are themselves indebted to earlier cinematic provocateurs like Luis Bunuel and Pier Paolo Pasolini, who similarly used the shock of unblinking violence to stun their viewers into thought. The most generous way of looking at these films is that they are reactions to the casualization of violence, the desensitization of culture. They hold the viewer responsible. The ungenerous way of looking at these films is that they are bullying, didactic, or exploitative.

The major difference between post-cringe series and their violent, cinematic predecessors is time. While a Lars Von Trier movie may take only a few hours, television unfolds through a serialized narrative, allowing a show to prolong an ordeal, play variations on it, and even occasionally relieve us from it. TV can make us feel worse for longer. In the case of The Knick, the horror is unrelenting, but cleverly so. We are not constantly exposed to gruesome surgeries. Racial tensions flare when an African American doctor is hired at the hospital; a nun is forced to work outside the system to provide safe access to abortions; a woman is exposed to the sexist quackery of early twentieth-century psychiatric care—the bulk of the series deals with the way that this messy period of medical progress reflects the messiness of social life. And, to represent that visually, we see everything from brothels to stately parlors with the same lens that shows us spinal taps and infected guts.