Americans Love an Underdog—Just Not Lincoln Chafee, Jim Webb, or Martin O’Malley

On the sidelines of the first Democratic presidential debate Tuesday night, three candidates flanked Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders like backup singers: blueblooded WASP Lincoln Chafee (Baby Spice), Vietnam War veteran Jim Webb (Scary Spice), and former Maryland governor Martin O’Malley (Sporty Spice). Shifting from foot to foot, they pounced at any opportunity to get a word in edgewise. But despite their best efforts, they mostly failed to distinguish themselves from the frontrunners. Their performance on the campaign trail is similar; in the most recent Fox News poll, both Webb and Chafee boasted 0 percent, while O’Malley drew a meager 1 percent. Clinton and Sanders, meanwhile, are at 45 and 25 percent respectively.

Where they succeeded, however, was in setting a reasonable tone for the debate. Chafee, Webb, and O’Malley advanced largely measured arguments on subjects ranging from gun control to climate change—a sharp contrast to the unruly Republicans exiled to the kiddie table this summer. “On this stage you didn’t hear anyone denigrate women,” O’Malley said in his closing statement. “You didn’t hear anyone make racist comments about new American immigrants. You didn’t hear anyone speak ill of another American because of their religious beliefs,” he finished. “What you heard was an honest search for the answers America needs.” (In the last two Republican debates, Donald Trump acknowledged that he had called women “fat pigs” and vowed that he would deport thousands of immigrants.)

Primary debates can occasionally give candidates a boost in the polls, propelling unknowns to the front of the field. Earlier this summer, Carly Fiorina catapulted to the top tier of the Republican field after strong debate showings. Perhaps inspired by her example, Democrats have been lobbying for more Democratic debates over the last several months, hoping that the Democratic National Committee would give them more time to preach on a national stage. When the DNC refused to yield, O’Malley fiercely criticized it for what he saw as “circling the wagons” around Clinton to insulate her from her competitors. It’s late enough in the race, though, that these candidates will soon have to face reality: If their debate performances fail to buoy them in the polls, they’ll have to drop out.

This is particularly true for O’Malley, the charismatic Maryland governor Clinton aides singled out as Hillary’s biggest competition earlier this spring. O’Malley had hoped to run as a progressive alternative to Clinton, and launched plans that would have America powered entirely through green energy by 2050 and aimed to prioritize criminal prosecutions on Wall Street. More recently, he has called Clinton out for pandering to voters, telling MSBNC’s Chris Hayes that "unlike the weathervane that blows in the wind, I know where I stand.” However, with Sanders running even further to his left on most issues, those stances have largely failed to establish his liberal bona fides.