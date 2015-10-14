Americans Love an Underdog—Just Not Lincoln Chafee, Jim Webb, or Martin O’Malley

Primary debates can occasionally give candidates a boost in the polls, propelling unknowns to the front of the field. Earlier this summer, Carly Fiorina catapulted to the top tier of the Republican field after strong debate showings. Perhaps inspired by her example, Democrats have been lobbying for more Democratic debates over the last several months, hoping that the Democratic National Committee would give them more time to preach on a national stage. When the DNC refused to yield, O’Malley fiercely criticized it for what he saw as “circling the wagons” around Clinton to insulate her from her competitors. It’s late enough in the race, though, that these candidates will soon have to face reality: If their debate performances fail to buoy them in the polls, they’ll have to drop out.

This is particularly true for O’Malley, the charismatic Maryland governor Clinton aides singled out as Hillary’s biggest competition earlier this spring. O’Malley had hoped to run as a progressive alternative to Clinton, and launched plans that would have America powered entirely through green energy by 2050 and aimed to prioritize criminal prosecutions on Wall Street. More recently, he has called Clinton out for pandering to voters, telling MSBNC’s Chris Hayes that "unlike the weathervane that blows in the wind, I know where I stand.” However, with Sanders running even further to his left on most issues, those stances have largely failed to establish his liberal bona fides.

On Tuesday night, O’Malley tried again to prove his progressivism, pointing out that under his leadership Maryland passed gun control legislation and the DREAM Act. “Whether it was raising the minimum wage, making our public schools the best in America, passing marriage equality, the DREAM Act, and comprehensive gun safety legislation, I have learned how to get things done,” he said. He was very effective at getting progressive legislation passed, but, as Washington Post’s Aaron Blake notes, “he did it as a Democratic governor with a friendly state legislature in a blue state.” He advocated for comprehensive gun safety legislation, speaking about the Phillips family, who lost their daughter in the shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado. “It's time to stand up and pass comprehensive gun safety legislation as a nation,” he said.