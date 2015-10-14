After six-and-a-half years of President Obama, it's weird to remember that fairly recently this formula was thought to be a path to success for Democrats nationally. But liberals were lost and confused under George W. Bush. “I still want to be the candidate for guys with Confederate flags in their pickup trucks,” Howard Dean said in 2003. He did not succeed. "We in Europe like John Wayne, we liked him in cowboy films. We don't like him running the world,” Piers Morgan said of Bush the same year. It turned out Americans did.

After Bush’s re-election, Democrats were consumed with self-loathing. They hated the Middle Americans who rejected them, but they also wanted those Middle Americans to love them. Just before the election, New York had suggested that New York City should secede. (Author Jennifer Senior nominated Donald Trump to be the city’s ambassador to America.) Afterward, a map dividing the country into Jesusland and the United States of Canada went viral even though social media didn’t really exist, and so did a single-serving site displaying a rant called “Fuck the South.” Post-mortems were filled with inwardly directed disgust. Thomas Frank wrote “Why They Won” in The New York Times; Democrats had abandoned economic populism, he said, and “imagined themselves the ‘metro’ party of cool billionaires engaged in some kind of cosmic combat with the square billionaires of the ‘retro’ Republican Party.” John Kerry's war record had been touted as part of his appeal in 2004, but then he'd let himself be portrayed as a wimp anyway. Sensitive, nice-person public radio figure Ira Glass aired a rant about how Kerry should “just go away.” Glass confessed, “When I'm flipping channels, and I see him making a speech, or giving an interview, I feel this moment of rage, actually. … I see him, and it's like seeing some ex-girlfriend that you don't want to run into on the street.”

How could Democrats grow big and strong and win back America's heart? Demographic trends looked bleak, the Los Angeles Times reported: “new long-term population projections from the Census Bureau show that anyone who believes Democrats can consistently win the White House without puncturing the Republican dominance across the South is just whistling Dixie.” (The demographic tables have turned.) Democrats concluded “their party must speak in language familiar to, among others, the disaffected hog farmers of Missouri,” the New Yorker reported in May 2006.