There was a time, not so long ago, when Jim Webb was supposed to be exactly what the Democratic Party needed. Webb gave a strange and stumbling performance in the Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday night, his final flourish being a somewhat off-topic quip that he killed a man. He was an odd fit on stage, championing gun rights and asking why poor whites weren't included in diversity programs. “I believe that I am where the Democratic Party traditionally has been,” Webb said. He’s kind of right! Webb is like a weird mirror reflecting back Democrats’ fairly recent past—including Hillary Clinton’s.

Webb's moment as the It Guy was in 2007, not long after he was sworn in as a senator from Virginia. He'd been in office a minute, delivered a rousing State of the Union response, and was already being floated as a possible veep. That year, GQ marveled that “a white, southern, gun-toting, decorated Marine, a man who for thirty years had mostly contempt for liberal America, became one of the shining stars of the Democratic Party and the ideal running mate for Barack Obama or Hillary Clinton.” Webb, who'd been President Reagan's Navy Secretary, offered solid national security credentials as well as “access” to the votes of “downscale, culturally conservative whites."

After six-and-a-half years of President Obama, it's weird to remember that fairly recently this formula was thought to be a path to success for Democrats nationally. But liberals were lost and confused under George W. Bush. “I still want to be the candidate for guys with Confederate flags in their pickup trucks,” Howard Dean said in 2003. He did not succeed. "We in Europe like John Wayne, we liked him in cowboy films. We don't like him running the world,” Piers Morgan said of Bush the same year. It turned out Americans did.

After Bush’s re-election, Democrats were consumed with self-loathing. They hated the Middle Americans who rejected them, but they also wanted those Middle Americans to love them. Just before the election, New York had suggested that New York City should secede. (Author Jennifer Senior nominated Donald Trump to be the city’s ambassador to America.) Afterward, a map dividing the country into Jesusland and the United States of Canada went viral even though social media didn’t really exist, and so did a single-serving site displaying a rant called “Fuck the South.” Post-mortems were filled with inwardly directed disgust. Thomas Frank wrote “Why They Won” in The New York Times; Democrats had abandoned economic populism, he said, and “imagined themselves the ‘metro’ party of cool billionaires engaged in some kind of cosmic combat with the square billionaires of the ‘retro’ Republican Party.” John Kerry's war record had been touted as part of his appeal in 2004, but then he'd let himself be portrayed as a wimp anyway. Sensitive, nice-person public radio figure Ira Glass aired a rant about how Kerry should “just go away.” Glass confessed, “When I'm flipping channels, and I see him making a speech, or giving an interview, I feel this moment of rage, actually. … I see him, and it's like seeing some ex-girlfriend that you don't want to run into on the street.”