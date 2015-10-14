It’s almost easier to imagine Egypt without the pyramids than Playboy without nude centerfolds. Yet the iconic men’s magazine is losing the signature photos of buxom women, with their often baffling list of “likes” and “dislikes." This feature has been an inescapable part of the cultural landscape since publisher Hugh Hefner launched Playboy in 1953, so its demise is worth marking—and it's worth investigating the real reason for it.

According to Playboy CEO Scott Flanders, the move is made in the face of a changing cultural landscape which has made pornography much more pervasive and accessible. “You’re now one click away from every sex act imaginable for free,” Flanders told The New York Times. “And so it’s just passé at this juncture.” In the face of our current pornucupia, Playboy will rebrand as a slightly more upscale version of Vice, still testostrone-heavy but not so exclusively catering to heterosexual men, with access to a larger social media audience now that it is Safe For Work and not NSFW. The website Playboy.com has already found that forgoing the print magazine’s nude photos helps it gain a wider reach through social media sites like Facebook, which algorithmically guard against naughty images.

Yet post-porn Playboy is perhaps responding more to economic changes than cultural ones. In truth, Playboy has always sold more than just girlie photos. It’s a lifestyle magazine as much as a porn publication, with the smutty photos offering not just titillation but also serving as part of a larger message of freewheeling consumption. Playboy was born in the early days of the great post-war economic boom and was an essential consumer magazine where millions of upwardly mobile men learned how to spend their rising disposable income.

Playboy and its many imitators were “entrapping young American men in a Never-Never Land, where bachelorhood is a desired state and bikini-clad girls are overdressed, where life is a series of dubious sex thrills, where there’s a foreign sports car in every garage, a hi-fit set in every living room, and ‘Home Sweet Home’ is a penthouse pad,” Marie Torre wrote in Cosmopolitan in 1963. As the historian Elizabeth Fraterrigo noted in her 2009 book Playboy and the Making of the Good Life in Modern America, Playboy fused the girlie magazine format with the consumerist advice found in upscale men’s magazines like Esquire.