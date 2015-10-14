Yet post-porn Playboy is perhaps responding more to economic changes than cultural ones. In truth, Playboy has always sold more than just girlie photos. It’s a lifestyle magazine as much as a porn publication, with the smutty photos offering not just titillation but also serving as part of a larger message of freewheeling consumption. Playboy was born in the early days of the great post-war economic boom and was an essential consumer magazine where millions of upwardly mobile men learned how to spend their rising disposable income.

Playboy and its many imitators were “entrapping young American men in a Never-Never Land, where bachelorhood is a desired state and bikini-clad girls are overdressed, where life is a series of dubious sex thrills, where there’s a foreign sports car in every garage, a hi-fit set in every living room, and ‘Home Sweet Home’ is a penthouse pad,” Marie Torre wrote in Cosmopolitan in 1963. As the historian Elizabeth Fraterrigo noted in her 2009 book Playboy and the Making of the Good Life in Modern America, Playboy fused the girlie magazine format with the consumerist advice found in upscale men’s magazines like Esquire.

“Playboy had lifestyle features that allowed readers to envision an upscale, masculine identity based on tasteful consumption and sexual pleasure,” Fraterrigo wrote. “Each month, ‘modern living’ feature showcased a world of fashionable attire, gourmet food, sports cars, and exotic vacations. Luxurious bachelor pads housed well-stocked liquor cabinets and the latest hi-fi equipment, providing a modish backdrop for collections of abstract art and jazz records. All of these consumptive delights were meant to be enjoyed with a lovely, single, sexually available girl who had no intention of charting a course to the alter.”