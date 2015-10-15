What War Photographs Leave Out

Still, it’s interesting to ponder why these photographs, of the many thousands published and circulated in the course of this four-year-old war, called forth such a response. For some observers, the answer is to be found in the semiotics of the photographs themselves. In a recent article in the New York Times Magazine, Charles Homans wrote: “For me, it was the shoes.” He went on to describe his own young son, who “shimmies along the edges of furniture like a fisherman,” and to argue that, from a parent’s vantage point, only “a few strokes of misfortune” separate his family from Aylan’s—a claim that is highly questionable. As the essay progressed, Syria itself became almost invisible, and Aylan was disembodied from the very catastrophe that had led to his death.

And so the question remains: why Aylan? I think of two photographs that appeared in the New York Times—which means they were seen by millions of people, including politicians and policy-makers—in the same month as Demir’s. On September 16, the newspaper ran a four-column, impossible-to-miss article on the front page entitled “All Over Syria, Enduring a Daily Nightmare.” It was accompanied by two photos taken by Abd Doumany, a Syrian photographer who has been producing some of the most arresting and devastating photographs of the war. One striking image showed an unnamed Syrian girl who faces the camera, and us, head-on. She is small, and looks to be about six. She stands in a hospital, her head wrapped in a striped orange gauze scarf with a white bandage. She wears a flowered shirt with puffy pink sleeves that drop off her shoulders, and what seems to be a tight blue skirt or pair of shorts. Her beseeching eyes appear to be lined with black kohl, her lips are smeared with an orange stain, and her face seems almost mask-like in its powdery whiteness. (The powder may actually be dust from an explosion.) Her face, neck, and chest are dirty and bloodstained. The cheerful, indeed garish colors of this image—the bright pink shirt, the orange bandage, the dark-red blood—clash with the somber devastation that it reveals; so does what looks like her “make-up.” This is a hard photograph to look at, and an even harder one to “understand.”

Abd Doumany’s photograph of a wounded Syrian girl at a makeshift hospital. Abd Doumany/AFP/Getty Images

The second photograph to consider was taken in Yemen by Tyler Hicks, currently the Times’s most prominent conflict photographer. (Readers may remember some of his astounding photographs: of Northern Alliance soldiers in Afghanistan executing a bloodied Taliban soldier; of terrified civilians fleeing al-Shabab’s attack on a Nairobi shopping mall...) This photograph, datelined Saada, ran on page 10 on September 13. (Online the image appears in slideshow with the title “Yemen Air Campaign’s Heavy Toll.”) It shows a Yemeni baby, wearing a loose green diaper, being cupped in the black-clothed arms and large hands of what may be a mother or aid worker or nurse. But this is a baby who conjures no typical “baby” images—no images of plump rosy skin, adorable squishiness, or irresistible smiles. Starvation, almost certainly caused by the war, has deformed him in catastrophic ways. The loose, baggy skin on his arms shrivels into wrinkles; his already wary eyes suggest those of a very old man; his twig-like legs and arms look easily breakable; each rib, protected by only the thinnest membrane of skin, bulges with distinct, undeniable clarity; his head is bald, his forehead deeply creased. Mainly, he looks worried, as though he intuits that his future, if any, is not good. I bet that few readers of the Times (or the New Republic) have ever met a baby like this; I certainly haven’t. As I looked at this picture, other photographs, different yet similar, came to mind: of children in Biafra and in the Warsaw Ghetto. Like those, this is a picture that is physically repellent and speaks of great cruelty.