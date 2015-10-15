What War Photographs Leave Out

There are many reasons to not think about Syria, for here is a case where immense human suffering, political values, political possibilities, and military realities decisively clash. The Syrian war—which is now both a “civil” war and an international one, and a revolution in the eyes of some—challenges the Pavlovian responses of every political persuasion, though of course those responses continue to present themselves. Here we find a ruthless, mafia-fascist regime that is opposed both by a bevy of relatively weak “moderate” rebel militias and by far more powerful fundamentalist terrorist groups of shocking barbarism; the widespread use, by all sides, of rape as a tactic; concerted, continuous attacks on journalists, doctors, and humanitarian organizations by both government and rebel forces (even Doctors without Borders has left ISIS-controlled areas); and a feckless, or at least fatally disorganized, civilian opposition in exile (this is not the African National Congress). Caught in the midst are millions of Syrian civilians: bombed, jailed, starved, tortured, mutilated. Many no doubt remain committed to the uprising’s original, democratic demands, and may even be attempting to build alternate institutions; yet they have failed to coalesce into any recognizable or unified political force. All this takes place in the dead center of what is euphemistically referred to as the world’s “most troubled” region. And since trouble attracts trouble, a lot of countries—including Iran, Turkey, Lebanon (via Hezbollah), Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Russia, Israel, Iraq (especially Iraqi Kurdistan), the United States, France, England, and Jordan—have inserted themselves into the conflict with varying degrees of resources, intensity, commitment, and enthusiasm. Take a look at a map and you will quickly see why, from geopolitical standpoint—not to mention a political, moral, and temporal one—this is not Bosnia or Rwanda.

It is also not ... well, anywhere else. The Syrian war is not, of course, unique, and the desire to learn from past political conflicts and wars is natural and, to a point, intelligent. But the Syrian situation is not simply a replica of other times and other places. Syria is not Spain in 1936, Vietnam, Libya, or Egypt. It is not Iraq (a conflation that many Syrians bitterly resent). Nor is it Sierra Leone, Liberia, East Timor, or Kosovo. An overthrow of the Assad regime by foreign forces would not be akin to Tanzania’s deposing of Uganda’s Idi Amin or to Vietnam’s ousting of Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge. Yet all of these false analogies have been made by journalists, analysts, and political commentators. And the frequency with which they are made is a sign of how hard it is to think about Syria as Syria—that is, in specific and original ways.

Of course there is a debate—many debates—about the war. They are as convoluted as the conflict itself; “strange bedfellows” does not begin to describe the landscape. (The Syrian oppositionist Yassin al-Haj Saleh has said in a recent issue of New Politics, “Honestly, I’ve failed to discern who is right and who is left in the West from a leftist Syrian point of view.”) Thus Daniel Pipes, president of the arch-conservative Middle East Forum, shares the position of Slavoj Zizek, currently the world’s wackiest Marxist. In 2012, Pipes argued that “the continuing Syrian conflict offers benefits to the West” because the opposing groups’ “lethal rivalry lessens their capabilities to trouble the outside world.” (Pipes continues to hold a bizarrely cheerful view of the war; an article of his from earlier this year was titled, “Syria’s Civil War Could Stabilize Its Region.”) Slavoj Zizek has loftily dismissed Syria as an “obscure conflict” that is “just a complex network of religious and ethnic alliances overdetermined by the influence of the superpowers”—in short, “nothing really special.” Neither man gives a whit for the suffering of the Syrians or the future of the country; a pox on all their houses is the best they can muster. Former interventionists such as David Rieff (in Bosnia) and Thomas Friedman (in Iraq) now urge a stay-out position: Rieff has argued that any intervention, even in the case of chemical weapons attacks, would be “pointless . . . stupidity,” while Friedman urges Obama to “have the courage of his own ambivalence.”

Conversely, Syria has forced the leftist academic Richard Falk, who for decades has opposed virtually any U.S. use of force, to become “dissatisfied” with his Chomsky-like anti-interventionism: “Human solidarity with the ordeal of the Syrian people was being deeply compromised by the advocacy of passivity,” he wrote after attending a 2013 conference on the Syrian crisis. Speaking of Chomsky, the usually well-informed (if often wrong-headed) professor has been led into some magical thinking by the Syrian dilemma. He has argued that Assad remains in power because the U.S. and Israel have failed to depose him—though Chomsky would, of course, be in the very forefront of vitriolic condemnation should such regime-change come to pass. He has been quoted as saying: