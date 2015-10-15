Tune in to the internet today or tomorrow between 1 and 6pm Eastern Standard Time, and you can see a curious sight: an author, writing, live. You can watch this author, Joshua Cohen, furrow his brow in thought, or run a hand through his hair, or smoke a cigarette while he works. To be sure you could probably see the same thing in a coffee shop near you, but presumably those writers haven’t set out with the explicit agenda of enacting their art.

Cohen has, though. Between October 12th and 16th, the author of eight works of fiction (including, most recently, the novel The Book of Numbers), is engaged in a project called PCKWCK, a live adaptation of Charles Dickens’s first novel, The Pickwick Papers, with the illustrator Leon Chang. Viewers of PCKWCK can watch this work take shape in real time on a page à la Google Docs, blinking cursor and all; they can also, in smaller inset windows, watch a streaming feed of Cohen’s face while he works, or participate in running commentary with their fellow spectators.

“PROUD OF U JOSH,” wrote an observer under the handle ‘Thomas Pynchon,’ early on day three; to which ‘The Real Charles Dickens’ replied, “lmao FUCK joshua cohen,” before demurring, a few seconds later “jk, jk.” The ghost of Roland Barthes would have a field day—not only is The Author not dead, this one, at least, is starring in The Real World: Writing Edition.

Yet while the digital window-dressing is new, PCKWCK is only the latest log entry in a long history of writing-as-performance. In 2009 British pop philosopher Alain de Botton briefly took up residence at Heathrow airport, writing at a desk in the middle of a departure terminal. (That residency yielded a book about his experiences titled, aptly, A Week at the Airport.) The writer Harlan Ellison, working from a prompt from NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw, took five hours in 1981 to produce a short story while seated in a storefront window in Manhattan. And in 1930, a glass box was built into the offices of Paris-Soir so that author Georges Simenon could compose a novel while sealed inside. Sadly, it never happened—the newspaper went bankrupt on the eve of his planned performance—but that didn't stop Parisians from claiming it had in the years that followed.