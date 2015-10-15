“PROUD OF U JOSH,” wrote an observer under the handle ‘Thomas Pynchon,’ early on day three; to which ‘The Real Charles Dickens’ replied, “lmao FUCK joshua cohen,” before demurring, a few seconds later “jk, jk.” The ghost of Roland Barthes would have a field day—not only is The Author not dead, this one, at least, is starring in The Real World: Writing Edition.

Yet while the digital window-dressing is new, PCKWCK is only the latest log entry in a long history of writing-as-performance. In 2009 British pop philosopher Alain de Botton briefly took up residence at Heathrow airport, writing at a desk in the middle of a departure terminal. (That residency yielded a book about his experiences titled, aptly, A Week at the Airport.) The writer Harlan Ellison, working from a prompt from NBC News anchor Tom Brokaw, took five hours in 1981 to produce a short story while seated in a storefront window in Manhattan. And in 1930, a glass box was built into the offices of Paris-Soir so that author Georges Simenon could compose a novel while sealed inside. Sadly, it never happened—the newspaper went bankrupt on the eve of his planned performance—but that didn't stop Parisians from claiming it had in the years that followed.

What to make of these examples (even the apocryphal ones) of what we might call écriture vérité? Are they simply clever stunts, case studies in a society gone so far over to the spectacular that no act is free from the panoptical gaze? Or could these acts of literary legerdemain actually give us a deeper understanding of the creative act? More to the point: what happens when these writers have to go to the bathroom?