Meet Will Estrada. He's a Latino Republican Candidate in the Age of Donald Trump.

On a chilly Sunday in early October, Estrada made his appeal to Loudoun’s newest voters at Leesburg’s annual Latino festival, where scores of young families lined up for face-painting and hot chocolate. After a speaker introduced him to the crowd as "new blood, Latin blood," Estrada greeted the few hundred people in the audience in Spanish, and then switched to English to explain how his grandfather moved from Puerto Rico to the U.S. in the 1950s. “I started a free legal clinic, and many of our clients are Latino,” he told them. The Republican National Committee also showed up at the festival to make inroads, deploying canvassers with digital tablets to survey the crowd; one wore a hat that said “I miss W” in homage to Bush and spoke to potential voters in fluent Spanish. The Democratic Party, for its part, was nowhere to be seen.

The RNC is trying to make its pitch by touting the party's diversity, hoping that local Hispanic candidates will not only get elected but also become good ambassadors for the GOP going forward. At their Virginia kick-off event in Alexandria last month, the RNC showcased Estrada and four other Latino Republican candidates, all of them running for county or statehouse seats in Virginia's 2015 elections. “We help them, and they help us,” said RNC's Korn. She recently went precinct-walking in northern Virginia with another local Hispanic Republican candidate, John Guevara, who's running for supervisor in Fairfax County's Sully District. One of the RNC's canvassers in Leesburg volunteered to go door-to-door with Estrada in the final weeks of the election.

After Estrada made his brief remarks on stage, he was approached by a man in his 40s who'd recently become a citizen and would be voting in his second election. "I don’t care where you come from, what language you talk—but are you going to help my family? Are you going to make sure we’re not in fear of being deported?" the man asked. Estrada, he later told me, responded by telling him about one of his recent pro-bono clients, a 17-year-old unaccompanied minor who crossed the border to flee gang violence in Honduras; with Estrada's help, the young man had successfully gotten his deportation proceedings terminated. He hoped the story would help the voter feel reassured. "I told him I will make sure that our county government is friendly towards him, his family, and others who are here just looking for a better life," he said.

But local candidates have always struggled to have voters tune in, and right now, the loudest voices from the party are all they seem to be hearing. Take Jose Benitez, a 46-year-old construction worker from El Salvador who brought his family to Leesburg’s Latino festival. Benitez told me he'll be voting for the first time after becoming a U.S. citizen last year but doesn’t know which candidates he’ll support and isn't registered with either party. I asked Benitez what he thought of Estrada, and he replied: “He looks like he wants to get good communication with the Spanish people, but I don’t know.” Benitez does know one thing, though: He really doesn't like Donald Trump, and he doesn't think he'll vote for Republicans. "I think he’s a problem for his party too. Spanish people are looking for a way to make it legal for the immigrants. It looks like the Republican people—they don’t try to do that."