Chris Hansen Is Back to Catching Predators

Hansen said one man showed up with a gun in his car; another, when confronted by Hansen and his cameras said he knew him from commuting on the Metro North train together and pleaded, “No, Chris, please don’t do this to me”; another admitted to police to having previously sodomized a 15-year-old. “In almost every case they were extremely specific about what they wanted to do, which sexual acts, how they would start,” Hansen told me. “You could see the grooming process in action: ‘we’ll do this in the kitchen together, we’ll take a bath together, we’ll go to bed.’”

In all, Hansen’s sting netted ten men, all arrested by Fairfield PD and booked into the local jail with bond set as high as $1.1 million. The charges range from attempted sexual assault to “impairing the morals of a minor.” Lyddy was pleased with the sting’s results, and he said that Hansen and his team were not only excellent to work with but that, without their technological resources, the operation would not have been conducted as efficiently. But when the sting concluded without a hitch in Fairfield, Lyddy breathed a sigh of relief. “This was a four-day operation,” he said, “and we worried about things going wrong up until the very last moment of the very last day.”

Hansen was thrilled with how things went. “As Fairfield demonstrated, this is still very much a huge issue,” Hansen told me the first time we spoke. And then later, he asserted: “We just made that the safest neighborhood in America.”