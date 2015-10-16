Malcolm Gladwell Is Wrong About School Shooters

In a new essay, Malcolm Gladwell offers an explanation of how school shootings “catch on.” School shootings, as we know them, took off in the late 90s. Between 1996 and 1999 there were eight major attacks, culminating in the Columbine slaughter in Littleton, Colorado in April 1999. The Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was less than three years ago—December 2012—but in that short span, we’ve already seen more than 140 attacks. School shootings are perhaps the most bizarre, inexplicable phenomenon of modern American life. After the Oregon shooting earlier this month, President Obama remarked, “Somehow this has become routine.”

Gladwell tries to make sense of the epidemic by consulting a study of riots by Stanford sociologist Mark Granovetter. Granovetter sought to understand “why people do things that are at odds with who they are or what they think is right”—for instance, why typically non-violent, law-abiding people join a riot. He concluded that people’s likelihood of joining is determined by the number of people already involved. The ones who start a riot don’t need anyone else to model this behavior for them; they have a “threshold” of zero. But others will riot only if someone else has initiated it; they have a threshold of one. Some need to see two people to be convinced; others need to see three or five or, at the farthest end of the spectrum, the entire society.

Gladwell suggests—somewhat implausibly—that we think of school shootings as a single “slow-motion, ever-evolving riot.” Psychopaths like Eric Harris, one of the Columbine shooters, have a threshold of zero. They are predisposed to violence; they torture animals and fantasize about murder of their own accord. But many of the shooters actually model their behavior on their shooter “heroes.” They consult the videos and manifestos that Eric Harris and his accomplice, Dylan Klebold, made before the shooting. They take inspiration from these riot-starters, dressing and posing like the Columbine shooters: Sociologist Ralph Larkin found that eight of twelve shootings after Columbine explicitly referenced Harris and Klebold. Eleven other attacks in the same period were thwarted but nonetheless modeled on the Columbine script. Aaron Ybarra, who shot three people at Seattle Pacific University, told police he couldn’t have done it without “the guidance of Eric Harris and Seung-Hui Cho in my head… Especially Eric Harris, he was, a, oh, man he was a master of all shooters.”

Gladwell concludes from this that the riot has caught on because boys who wouldn’t have thought to shoot up their school now have a group to join, a model to follow: