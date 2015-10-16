Malcolm Gladwell Is Wrong About School Shooters

Gladwell’s theory about the copycat nature of the behavior is compelling, but “riot” is an odd way to describe the shooting phenomenon. If school shootings form an extended riot, what are the shooters rioting against? What do they want? Riots are fueled by chaos and they involve unplanned, impulsive violence: the terror of unaccountable, collective action. Shooters, by contrast, tend to contemplate their attacks months in advance. Many plan meticulously, keeping journals, studying weapons and techniques, plotting the perfect mass murder. They repeat a set of shooter images and poses: shooter spreads his arms wide with a gun in each hand, shooter points gun at camera, shooter points gun at his own temple, shooter waves goodbye, and so forth. Shooters partake of a ritual. This is in part what Obama was getting at when he termed shootings “routine”: There’s a blueprint not just for our response to shootings, but also for the shooters. In this regard, they are about as far from riots as you can get.

And what kind of riot spans this stretch of time and space, cropping up all across the country over nearly two decades, with no end in sight? Eric Harris said he wanted to “kick-start a revolution,” a bit of delusional grandeur, but in a sense, he did start one. The shooting phenomenon forms something like a social movement or community; it’s more enduring, more deeply entrenched in our culture than “rioting” suggests. But if this is a kind of social movement, it’s the most mystifying movement imaginable because it accomplishes nothing except destruction. The shooters play once and they can never play again; they’re not actually rioting for or against anything. Even other death cults, ISIS for instance, have some creative agenda in mind; they annihilate in order to build a new order. But the shooters’ nihilism is completely pure. This is what unites school shooters despite their vast differences in psychological make-up.

Thinking about shootings in terms of riots helps explain their contagious spread, but it also risks dismissing the phenomenon too easily as just an instance of copycat killing. If, as the evidence suggests, most shooters aren’t profoundly deviant but fairly normal Americans gone bad, then we have to ask why they turned. It’s not enough to say they were simply mimicking the true psychopaths. Indeed, why mimic them in the first place? What is it about life in 21st century America that has made nihilism such a compelling program? We overlook the root of the problem at our own peril. After all, as Gladwell is at pains to show, the shooters aren’t “them”; they’re us.