Panel: Climate Solutions and What to Expect in 2016

Panel: Climate Change and Clean Energy in Colorado

Headline Interview: Governor Bill Ritter

Event Summary

State and local politicians, especially those whose communities have suffered from the recent spike in extreme weather events, have been far quicker than Congress to embrace and implement meaningful climate change policies. Are these case studies and pockets of success enough to achieve broad-scale climate action in the coming years? What will it take to bring climate change to the forefront of policy debates? Will our 2016 candidates shy away from climate policy, or allow it to be a key issue in the upcoming election?

On Thursday, October 22, the New Republic, in partnership with Center for American Progress Action Fund and RASEI at CU Boulder, will host The Next Frontier of Climate Change: State and Local Action in Colorado at the Wolf Law Building on CU Boulder campus. The program, featuring Governor Bill Ritter, will address climate change action and implementation at the state and local level and the role that it will play in the 2016 elections.

