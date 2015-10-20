Why Did Ted Cruz Spend $122,000 on His Own Books?

On Ted Cruz’s official campaign website, you can purchase a number of tchotchkes to show your support for Ted Cruz. The items range from T-shirts to hats, pullovers to bumper stickers, lapel pins to wine glasses. All of the items cost more than what you might pay for an unblemished version at your local convenience store, but there’s one item in particular whose cost stands out among the knickknacks.

For the eye-opening price of $85, you can buy a signed copy of A Time For Truth, Ted Cruz’s bestselling book, which came out in July to controversy when, despite strong sales, the New York Times left it off its bestseller list. Unlike most of the Cruz knickknacks, A Time For Truth seems more aggressively overpriced; at $85, it’s 303% higher than the full retail price for the book and 506% over its discounted price on Amazon.

Any piece of memorabilia signed by a celebrity is subject to price gouging. But in the case of the books sold by Cruz’s campaign, the donors are the ones paying for the goods, which are then resold to donors at high markups.

This highlights a growing trend of political candidates publishing books, then using those books or their publishers to essentially fund campaign activities—without actually calling it as such. Publishing books allows them to meet thousands of supporters and push their agendas, while holding onto the precious cash that acts as their campaign lifeblood.