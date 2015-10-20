Why Did Ted Cruz Spend $122,000 on His Own Books?

Any piece of memorabilia signed by a celebrity is subject to price gouging. But in the case of the books sold by Cruz’s campaign, the donors are the ones paying for the goods, which are then resold to donors at high markups.

This highlights a growing trend of political candidates publishing books, then using those books or their publishers to essentially fund campaign activities—without actually calling it as such. Publishing books allows them to meet thousands of supporters and push their agendas, while holding onto the precious cash that acts as their campaign lifeblood.

In a recent filing to the Federal Exchange Commission, Ted Cruz's presidential campaign lists a payment of $122,252.62 to HarperCollins. HarperCollins is the publisher of A Time For Truth, meaning those funds were likely used to purchase copies of Cruz’s book. Cruz was paid an advance that his literary agent, Keith Urbahn, confirmed to be “close” to $1.5 million. Urbahn is Donald Rumsfeld’s former Chief of Staff, and a founding member of the Javelin Group, a literary agency whose other founding member is Matt Latimer, formerly a speechwriter for Rumsfeld and President George W. Bush. (The Cruz campaign and HarperCollins did not respond to a request for comment.)