This Is What a Rapist Can Look Like, Actually

The photo of George Lawlor that went viral in the past week shows him seated in what appears to be a computer lab. The collar of the white shirt he’s wearing underneath a gray V-neck sweater could have used an iron, but so could most of the clothes I wore at his age. He appears pretty clean otherwise: Slender, shaven and wearing a side part in his neatly styled brownish-blond hair. His mouth appears stuck between superior and disdainful. The young, white British student at Warwick University looks preppy, perhaps even conservative, if you choose to judge people by their appearance. It’s clear that Lawlor felt quite judged, and he chose this photo to express his feelings about it. In his hands he is holding a torn-out piece of notebook paper with the words “THIS IS NOT WHAT A RAPIST LOOKS LIKE,” written in black ink, and in full caps. Looking at the photo, I considered the other side of his assertion: What does he think a rapist looks like?

George Lawlor posted this picture of himself online

Lawlor never made that clear last Wednesday when both the photo and his accompanying screed was published in The Tab, a news site for students in the United Kingdom. In the post, Lawlor describes in florid detail the joy of receiving an invitation to an event of Facebook. (“Is it a house party? Is it a social? All the possibilities race through your mind,” he wrote.) But Lawlor was not so enthusiastic about clicking on that red notification we typically see at the top right corner of our Facebook page and discovering he’d been summoned to a training session led by the I Heart Consent campaign, a burgeoning education effort that, per its site, “aim[s] to facilitate positive, informed and inclusive conversations and activities about consent in universities and colleges across the UK.”

I considered the other side of Lawlor’s assertion: What does he think a rapist looks like?

Lawlor’s “crushing disappointment” that this wasn’t an invite to the latest shindig or pub crawl was palpable—but he began, as do most people about to say something horribly ignorant, offensive or impolitic, with a qualification. “Let me explain, I love consent,” he wrote. “Of course people should only interact with mutual agreement, but I still found this invitation loathsome. Like any self-respecting individual would, I found this to be a massive, painful, bitchy slap in the face.” Calling the Facebook invite “incredibly hurtful” and the “biggest insult I’ve received in a good few years”—he’s 19—all while using vulgarities to condemn people who were taking active steps towards ending sexual assault. After spending several words telling us what a great guy he is, Lawlor, without any hint of irony, slurs I Heart Consent as “smug, righteous, self-congratulatory.” The meat of Lawlor’s argument asks us to sympathize with him as he gives those anti-assault educators the tough love he feels they need. “I feel as if I’m taking the ‘wrong’ side here, but someone has to say it—I don’t have to be taught to not be a rapist. That much comes naturally to me, as I am sure it does to the overwhelming majority of people you and I know.”

I am not so sure.