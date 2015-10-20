Hideo Kojima Is the Jonathan Franzen of Video Games

The Metal Gear games take place in an alternate timeline where the world is governed by technology and paramilitary warfare. All of its characters are tragic figures shellshocked from the unending horrors of battle; as a title, The Phantom Pain refers to the sensation of pain in a lost limb. The game takes place in the ’80s, where the player assumes the role of Punished “Venom” Snake, the vengeful leader of a private army that houses itself on a bright orange platform in the middle of the ocean. You take on a series of contract missions—rescues, assassinations, espionage—across beautiful open-world renderings of Afghanistan’s deserts and the jungles of the Angola-Zaire border in pursuit of a mysterious villain named Skull Face, later connected to a global conspiracy that links the story of The Phantom Pain to other Metal Gear games.

Franzen writes great books entirely in spite of himself.

On the surface, The Phantom Pain plays like any other popular militaristic shooter. Triple-A titles, particularly American-made ones, position themselves as broadly as possible, rife with blandly uncomplicated scenarios where the player fights some vague threat. None of the Metal Gear games do this. If nothing else, Hideo Kojima is interested in making games that are unabashedly weird and oddly specific.

For an example, look no further than The Phantom Pain: The game is bizarrely nostalgic. Snake carries a Walkman at all times; cassette tapes with staple ’80s songs like Hall and Oates's "Maneater" or A-ha's "Take On Me" can be collected throughout the game, and you can listen to them if you’d like. Snake's army is dubbed the Diamond Dogs; neither their obsession with diamonds nor the throwaway reference to the David Bowie album are ever explained. As the title suggests, The Phantom Pain continues the Kojima's strange fascination with bodily dismemberment. That's not to say any of this makes The Phantom Pain better. But it certainly makes it memorable.