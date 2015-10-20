Jim Webb can now add “Democratic presidential candidate” to his list of formerly held titles. On Tuesday, the former Virginia senator (and former Republican) announced at the National Press Club that he is withdrawing from the primary, while warning that he's “not going away" in the presidential race. Instead, he will explore his options to run as an independent in coming weeks, as he talks "with people I have not felt comfortable talking with as a Democratic candidate.”

A reporter asked Webb whether he still considers himself a Democrat. After a pause, the candidate responded that he’d have to think about his answer. But he doesn't have to think too hard about it, since it's already clear that he and the political group No Labels were made for each other.

No Labels' lofty goal is "to move America from the old politics of point scoring toward a new politics of problem-solving." The non-profit group prioritizes bipartisanship simply for the sake of bipartisanship, which it's often interpreted to mean favoring Republican candidates over centrist Democrats, according to a 2014 Yahoo News story. The same article, by Meredith Shiner, noted that No Labels offers a "Problem Solver Seal" for lawmakers who simply agree to the idea of bipartisanship, but "requires nothing of those members from a policy perspective." (No Labels will award the seal to presidential candidates in the weeks leading up to the New Hampshire primary.)



Webb was lucky enough to get that hashtag, #ProblemSolver, when he participated in a No Labels conference earlier this month: