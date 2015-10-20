No Labels' lofty goal is "to move America from the old politics of point scoring toward a new politics of problem-solving." The non-profit group prioritizes bipartisanship simply for the sake of bipartisanship, which it's often interpreted to mean favoring Republican candidates over centrist Democrats, according to a 2014 Yahoo News story. The same article, by Meredith Shiner, noted that No Labels offers a "Problem Solver Seal" for lawmakers who simply agree to the idea of bipartisanship, but "requires nothing of those members from a policy perspective." (No Labels will award the seal to presidential candidates in the weeks leading up to the New Hampshire primary.)



Webb was lucky enough to get that hashtag, #ProblemSolver, when he participated in a No Labels conference earlier this month:

@JimWebbUSA is describing the right approach to politics: "get your facts straight... build alliances... and listen." #ProblemSolver — nolabelsorg

Webb channeled the No Labels spirit on Tuesday when he said, "Our country is more important than a label." He spoke regretfully about the Democratic Party's hierarchy, which he insists put him at an unfair disadvantage, although at times it wasn't clear why Webb ran as a Democrat in the first place. He disagrees on many of the main tenets of the Democratic platform, including climate change, gun policy, social issues, reproductive rights, and racial discrimination. And, just like No Labels, he can't quite articulate what he does stand for. "I’ve worked with both sides, and I have a lot of respect for many people who are members of both parties," Webb said. "I know how broken our system really is. This country needs a totally new dynamic that respects and honors our history and our traditions but is not a slave to the power structures that are failing us."