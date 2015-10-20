Why Is Amazon Still Fighting a Critical New York Times Piece?

At Amazon, workers are encouraged to tear apart one another’s ideas in meetings, toil long and late (emails arrive past midnight, followed by text messages asking why they were not answered), and held to standards that the company boasts are “unreasonably high.”

The article’s strength rests in a succession of quotes from current and former employees that build an image of a company willing to err on the side of cruelty to squeeze the most out of its workforce at every level. Employees report great pride in the work they do, Kantor and Streitfeld note, and often exhibit an almost incredible corporate loyalty. That pride is paired with, indeed it may be an artifact of, long hours, tears and performance reviews that sound significantly similar to self-criticism sessions. Also there is an anecdote Jeff Bezos often tells about making his grandmother cry with the Power of Data.

The environment detailed in the article is significantly similar to other accounts of Amazon’s corporate culture—Brad Stone’s The Everything Store and Gawker’s series of pieces by Hamilton Nolan and others are particularly notable examples. The article also led other Amazon veterans to come forward including, significantly, Amazon Publishing’s Julia Cheiffetz who described being pushed out after taking maternity and sick leave. Part of Baquet’s rebuttal rested on the preponderance and similarity of these accounts.

Amazon saw the article as an attack when it appeared in August—which is not surprising, though the piece’s conclusions are not without nuance. Bezos sent a letter to all Amazon staff the following week, which the Times duly published. (Amazon staff, it bears noting, does not necessarily include Amazon fulfillment center employees or its fleet of drivers, the majority of which are employees of contracted agencies.) In the letter Bezos links to both the Times piece and a contrasting account by a current employee. He writes that the article “claims that our intentional approach is to create a soulless, dystopian workplace where no fun is had and no laughter heard.” He urges employees to come to him with potential conflicts—Bezos is famously open to feedback from the company’s customers and responds to emails sent to his public address, jeff@amazon.com. Meanwhile, Jay Carney earned his place in the drone wars bunker by hitting CBS This Morning to emphasize that Amazon “is an incredibly compelling place to work.” Kantor and Streitfeld responded with a piece describing Amazon’s reaction to their article and their process. Everyone—excepting perhaps the Amazon employees imagining the look on Jeff Bezos’ face if they ever actually tried to approach him with complaints—seemed satisfied by late-August. The news cycle rolled on.