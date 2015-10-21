Do most memoirs embed screencaptured subtweets about the author losing his virginity?

Unique to Oakley's YouTube memoir is the way different platforms bolster each other as mutual behind-the-scenes content. Binge is a backstage pass for Oakley's YouTube account, but his YouTube account is also a backstage pass for his book. Oakley has uploaded a ton of book trailers promising first looks, revisiting the days of Tylers past, and diarizing the author’s high levels of stress and excitement. Throughout the book Oakley embeds easter eggs for super fans, such as the secret romantic meaning of erased drawings on a chalkboard from a video in 2008 and the exegesis of a tweet about Oakley's “arch-nemesis” which refers to a meeting with his high school musical theater rival. Tumblr, of which Oakley's also a fan, was used as tween focus group beta testing for one of the YouTuber's crowning achievements: getting Harry, Liam, Niall, Louis and Zayn (the boy band One Direction) to don garlands of plastic craft shop flowers for a press photo. It's all perfectly entertaining and betrays how momentous and event-like social media has become: an entire chapter is dedicated to the behind-the-scenes of filming a boy band taking a photo that the author engineered to be gifable. This stuff really is important to a lot of people. At one 1D concert Oakley was surprised by the entire stadium cheering his name.

The irony of social media, and YouTube in particular, is that in spite of its vacuity it does so much good. YouTube is the only social media platform I can think of that pays its content creators directly. Online Marxists often slam Twitter, Tumblr and Facebook for extracting emotional and creative labor from their users without pay, but YouTube gives its content creators slightly more than half of a video's advertising-generated revenue. This is reflected in the metaphors used to describe YouTube, which deploys the language of public utilities. In one New Yorker profile of the corporation, YouTube is a municipality, not a nation state; public access television, not cinema. (David Cohen, an executive VP at Universal McCann says advertisers were wary of YouTube at first because “its streets 'were not clean and well lit'.”) YouTube the corporation is not politically perfect—it is owned by Google and collects metadata—but as Facebook demonstrates, it could be worse.

The content creators get political, too. Tyler Oakley belongs to one of YouTube's greatest political movements, the push for LGBTQ rights. Quite a lot of YouTube's most successful vloggers are gay or queer. These include Oakley, Hannah Hart, Michael Buckley, and others. Ricky Martin says Tyler Oakley's 2008 Coming Out Day Video helped the singer make his decision to leave the closet. I'm about Tyler's age—so a little too old to have watched Oakley's videos when I was coming out—but in 2006 I used to watch Jonny McGovern music videos and vlogs by gay YouTubers with snakebite piercings making out in their basements. This was back when a whole episode of Will & Grace was dedicated to one male-on-male peck and almost all gay TV coverage was about trauma. Watching scenesters play same sex spin the bottle online changed my life.

One of the best ways you can read Oakley's Binge is as an ethnography of gay millennial life. Most of us are too young to have written memoirs, so this is valuable. Like many other queers of our generation, Oakley insists on his sexuality from a young age. (“Andrew's birthday invite said to bring a winter coat, as we'd be riding his four-wheelers (so butch—I was in love).”) Oakley comes out to his mother when he's 11 years old and describes in minute detail the experience of finding pornography at the same rate as his dial-up could host it. For many of us millennials, gay and straight, our hormones evolved at the same rate as the internet and we had to make do with lit-erotica until internet got fast enough to stream video, though we also remember hard copy porn. Oakley still remembers the name of his favorite video. It was “Fratguys Whip Out a Ruler.”