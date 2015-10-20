Drake's “Hotline Bling” Is a Farewell Booty Call

There’s really only one thing I can’t figure out about Drake's new track “Hotline Bling”: When, exactly, should I be listening to it? In a conference room at work, after everyone in the meeting clears out, and it’s just the videoconference setup and me? When I leave work early and decide to take the long way home; the sun’s setting and so I pause for a minute, think about shooting a ‘gram, but don’t because I want to preserve the moment for myself? Or, is it in the morning, after a regrettable-yet-triumphant night, in the 3 minutes before the Advil kicks in and the caffeine hits?

I’m convinced the answer is yes, all of the above, but I’m still not sure how we got here. Drake as cultural phenomenon—the dude with the prayer hands emoji tattoo, who cha-chas through James Turrell-inspired dreamscapes? He’s been writing booty elegies since he was a Degrassi-disabled #teen and surely he’s talented enough to deserve the 98+ million Spotify streams, 4.7 million YouTube video views and thousands of sweetly profane comments, and the god-knows-how-many people singing “you used to call me on my cell phone” in their cars and showers and long walks home. What a time to be alive, I guess!