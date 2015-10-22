What did America do with the teenager when he arrived? They made him a major general in the Continental Army without pay.

“This place looks wrong,” observes Vowell while she looks for Lafayette in Pennsylvania’s Brandywine Valley. “I’m not bothered that the present intrudes on the past, what with the combination Pizza Hut-Taco Bell looming near a road once crammed with redcoats; or that Fuzzy Butts Dog Day Care is situated a stone’s throw from the old Quaker house where Lafayette reportedly spent the night before the battle.” Instead it irritates her that she’s visiting in springtime, when her knowledge of the area is based on the lifeless frozen landscape of Andrew Wyeth’s paintings.

Is Vowell’s writing the tautest, most thorough, or the most salient on her historical subjects? No, but it’s not meant to be either. Vowell is a wonderful summer-upper, and that is a great skill to have when sorting through the minutiae of detail generated by the administration of founding a nation. Vowell has chosen wisely to stick herself to Lafayette in a book that looks at the American Revolution, because through his puppy love with America she can tease out some of the significant divisions our founding fathers struggled to resolve. And yet, Lafayette is a departure for her. The dude is French after all, which means Vowell must leave home soil for France to begrudgingly visit her “least favorite building on earth, the morally and architecturally bankrupt compendium of gilded nonsense and silken flimflam known as the Château de Versailles.”

Despite his flimflam origins, Vowell has found in Lafayette a clear lens with which to view the nation’s founding. Lafayette’s complete and utter patriotism and devotion to the United States of America are more unfaltering than her own and most other Americans, of today and yesteryear. His Grand Tour coincided with one of the most contentious elections in American history, in which John Quincy Adams prevailed despite not receiving the most electoral votes. Lafayette, somehow, was the one of the few people who could unite the country in bipartisanship. “We the people have never agreed on much of anything,” sums-up Vowell. But, she notices, everyone digs Lafayette, and so she digs into him.

Vowell’s Lafayette, is not so much a biography of the Frenchman as an easily digestible and tasty American Revolution sandwich. It’s Lafayette at the beginning, Lafayette at the end, and a little Lafayette peppered throughout the layers of battle and skirmish, and nearly naked soldiers starving by the hundreds at Valley Forge. We the people all need a little reminder of our founding from time to time, particularly because of our ridiculous penchant to think we pulled ourselves up by our own bootstraps. Vowell is here to remind us that Lafayette, via constantly applied pressure on the French, paid for the boots. Despite his crucial role, we don’t quite remember who he is or what he did. “Nowadays, Lafayette is a place, not a person” writes Vowell, referring to all the cities and roads and squares being renamed for him in 1825 on his Grand Tour.