Is Sex Serious? College Women Won’t Be Satisfied Until They Decide.

But because those latter forms of misconduct have been popularly re-categorized as tantamount to (or dangerously close to) rape, universities are scrambling to protect themselves from lawsuits and Title IX complaints by instituting “affirmative consent” policies, with some states adding legislation to that effect. The idea of affirmative consent policies is to place the onus on the initiator of sexual activity to establish the presence of enthusiastic, committed consent, rather than relying on a lack of refusal as permission to continue. If students really follow these policies, one presumes, a certain sort of sexual misconduct on college campuses will almost entirely disappear.

Despite these putative advances, some sexually active college students are not without their reservations. In a recent New York magazine essay, Rebecca Traister interrogates the sole primacy of consent in campus feminist sex ethics. “Young feminists,” she writes, “have adopted an exuberant, raunchy, confident, righteously unapologetic, slut-walking ideology that sees sex—as long as it’s consensual—as an expression of feminist liberation. The result is a neatly halved sexual universe, in which there is either assault or there is sex positivity.” The bifurcation of all sex into criminal or liberating, Traister argues, leaves students without language to discuss the vast amount of sex between those two poles which is merely unfulfilled, gross, or boring. A more robust feminist discourse, she concludes, would investigate why so much sex is, for women, regrettably bad—namely because men are not taught to be particularly interested in women’s sexual needs, something that would be corrected in a more enlightened world.

I agree with Traister that the simplification of all sex into assault or liberation is a reductive, misleading mistake, and that it springs from an essentially under-developed feminism. I also agree that it makes more sense to focus resources on how students can seek out the kind of sex they want to have instead of focusing purely on how to avoid the devastating assaults seemingly waiting around every corner. After all, as Traister observes, the current sexual discourse on campus is failing to make young women feel particularly happy. Yet it seems to me that the students Traister interviews in her article are not so much disappointed about missing out on pleasure due to bad sex as they are distraught by the emotional consequences of sex with selfish (or at least indifferent) partners, which is a much more puzzling and difficult problem to remedy. One woman, for instance, describes a consensual but drunken sexual experience involving more than one man, later writing "I feel weird about what went down” and describing it as “such a fucked-up experience.”