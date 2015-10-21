Is Sex Serious? College Women Won’t Be Satisfied Until They Decide.

I had been studying abroad in England for about a year when I finally got around to sorting through the orientation materials for my graduate program at Brown University. To my surprise, I was required to complete an online tutorial on sexual misconduct, as opposed to just being given a pamphlet on the subject. Overseas, the graduate students had been treated like adults; nobody bothered us with detailed primers on how to have sex. Not so at Brown, which also compels undergraduates to take the online tutorial and, during orientation, to participate in group discussions on sexual misconduct. These are followed by ongoing educational campaigns, via email and other avenues, about what the rules about sex are at Brown.

By and large, these programs are not about the obvious forms of sexual misconduct one might suspect to find at a university, namely the pursuit of naive students by lecherous professors. Nor are they primarily concerned with the forms of sexual misconduct all of us already understand to be criminal acts, like peeping through unattended windows, abducting unsuspecting pedestrians, or groping strangers. They’re mostly about the kinds of scenarios that, until very recently, were ambiguously perceived as rude or distasteful but not necessarily the criminal act of rape: two drunk kids hooking up, for instance, or one partner progressing from second base to third without clarifying that specific intention ahead of time.

But because those latter forms of misconduct have been popularly re-categorized as tantamount to (or dangerously close to) rape, universities are scrambling to protect themselves from lawsuits and Title IX complaints by instituting “affirmative consent” policies, with some states adding legislation to that effect. The idea of affirmative consent policies is to place the onus on the initiator of sexual activity to establish the presence of enthusiastic, committed consent, rather than relying on a lack of refusal as permission to continue. If students really follow these policies, one presumes, a certain sort of sexual misconduct on college campuses will almost entirely disappear.

Despite these putative advances, some sexually active college students are not without their reservations. In a recent New York magazine essay, Rebecca Traister interrogates the sole primacy of consent in campus feminist sex ethics. “Young feminists,” she writes, “have adopted an exuberant, raunchy, confident, righteously unapologetic, slut-walking ideology that sees sex—as long as it’s consensual—as an expression of feminist liberation. The result is a neatly halved sexual universe, in which there is either assault or there is sex positivity.” The bifurcation of all sex into criminal or liberating, Traister argues, leaves students without language to discuss the vast amount of sex between those two poles which is merely unfulfilled, gross, or boring. A more robust feminist discourse, she concludes, would investigate why so much sex is, for women, regrettably bad—namely because men are not taught to be particularly interested in women’s sexual needs, something that would be corrected in a more enlightened world.