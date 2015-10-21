If Paul Ryan Thinks His Demands Will Control Right-Wingers, He's Fooling Himself

Before he'll agree to enter the race, Ryan wants to change the rule that made the coup threats against Boehner credible. Right now any member can introduce a privileged motion to vacate the speakership. The existence of this arcane motion has become the source of most of the Freedom Caucus' power. If you know you can deny the current speaker the 218 votes he needs to keep his job, you can control him. This is an innovation—something that never loomed over Nancy Pelosi or other previous speakers as a constant existential threat. Ryan wants to erect unspecified obstacles that would effectively deweaponize it.

Under the status quo, any Republican speaker who crosses the Freedom Caucus is in jeopardy. That's why Boehner was never able to control his conference or lead House Republicans in a unified front of opposition. It's also why members of the Freedom Caucus are reluctant to accept Ryan's terms.

The nature of these terms suggests Ryan sees this single, far-reaching one as a panacea—or if not that, then the only thing that'll allow him to run the House successfully, without sacrificing the conservative bona fides he'll need to win a future GOP presidential primary. This thinking is probably incorrect.