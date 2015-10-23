A ‘Charlie Hebdo’ Cartoonist’s Childhood in the Middle East

Proud and hypersensitive, Abdel-Razak is plainly seduced by France—“They even pay you to be a student!” he marvels—and by extension the West, even as he bubbles with ressentiment, fancying himself, correctly at times, belittled and disrespected there. He senses racism everywhere, when he graduates cum laude from the Sorbonne, when an employment offer from Oxford University misspells his name. And he bristles at larger developments, such as Egypt’s humiliation after the Camp David Accords. Though he’s a secular man, he finds himself swept away in the fantasy of a pan-Arab cultural-political rejuvenation. (The title is an ironic reference to this idealistic belief.) In what will become a pattern in their nomadic lives, Adbel-Razak applies for jobs without his family’s knowledge or consent, and accepts one in Muammar el-Qaddafi’s Libyan regime.

Equipped with an outsider’s eye wherever they end up, young Riad recounts his experience of Libya as a closed society that is a phantasmagoria of deprivation and ineptitude. Private property is banned, and all doors lock from the inside. As soon as the family leaves their university-provided housing for a stroll squatters swoop in. There are constant food shortages, too. Much to a toddler’s delight, they subsist at times on bananas alone. The entire society seems to operate on the whims of the larger than life Supreme Leader whose portrait is plastered everywhere and whose grand manifesto, The Green Book, Abdel-Razak now dutifully reads. Yet of all things, what bothers him most is Qaddafi’s pan-African support for blacks. An unprincipled bigot, Abdel-Razak is also a hypocrite—we recall it was Clémentine’s black friend who first caught his eye. This is the first of many subtle moments in the book when Riad eviscerates his father, who doesn’t even have the integrity to be mean. Though there can be a tenderness to his depiction—Abdel-Razak is not genuinely bad so much as impotent, his insecurity in turn leading him to habits of low-grade cruelty one can imagine he might rise above were circumstances otherwise, were there access to healthy self-esteem—it is a portrait of a man that only grows less flattering with time.

When it is announced that Qaddafi has decided teachers and farmers will swap trades, and after a stint back in France, he tricks Clémentine again, this time accepting a position in Syria under Hafez al-Assad. Now with another baby in tow, the family returns to his tribal hometown near Homs, a far more violent and cynical situation than Libya. The frustrated “other” in France, Abdel-Razak, a Sunni in a society now dictated by Alawites, a younger brother within his own clan, rarely lives up to his delusions of grandeur at home. Yet he never misses a chance to rejoice at someone else’s vulnerability or misfortune. When he encounters a childhood friend on a bus, he recalls with amusement how the man, once a promising student, was bullied out of school. But Abdel-Razak’s greatest failure—he cannot imagine another’s point of view—will become one of his son’s principle strengths. Which is why one wishes to know more about Clémentine, a seemingly reasonable woman whose underlying thought process and motivation for marrying and trailing this petty man around the globe remains opaque. Perhaps she will play a larger role in the forthcoming volumes that take place in France.