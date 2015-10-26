How DNA Evidence Incriminated an Impossible Suspect

But this language is also a bit confusing. DNA that transfers between persons or objects away from the originator is also, in a sense, directly transferring. Imagine that a source leaves a pool of blood on the floor. I step in it, which transfers that blood to the bottom of my shoe, which in turn rubs onto to a rung of a chair where I prop up my feet, which then transfers to the pants leg of a person who later sits in that chair. Each of those contact moments was direct, albeit at increasing remove from the original DNA depositor. Or if I speak, and tiny bits of saliva deposit my DNA on the ground in front of me—or I do my laundry and the mingling of the clothes distributes the shed cells contained therein—in both cases the transfer is direct. But, in the saliva example, the transfer is primary because the DNA emanated directly from the source, whereas in the laundry example it is secondary because it is moving among objects with which I initially came into contact.

Another important concept to grasp when considering transfer is the notion of persistence. Once DNA is deposited on a surface, be it a person or an object, how long will it stay there? How easily might it be erased or overwritten by contact from a subsequent person? Is the last person to come into contact with a person or item always the one to leave the dominant DNA profile in a sample? Such questions can be further complicated by asking whether the quality and duration of contact by each person influences the amount of transference to or from each party in the chain.

The Yale story illustrates how important it is, now that we have the capacity to link perpetrators to an offense by the presence of their DNA in criminal evidence, to understand completely how easy it is for such cells to appear in a sample with which the DNA donor has never come into contact. Absent a good alibi—in this case, the irrefutable proof of his prior death—the worker might have ended up implicated in the crime. His familiarity with the space, along with his prior record, might have been used against him to prove that he had special knowledge of a good place to dispose of the body. Unfortunately, we still know very little about DNA transfer, and one major entity that funds DNA studies—the National Institute of Justice—has not expressed much interest in learning more.