Joe Biden Lets the Authenticity Lovefest Come to an End

When Joe Biden officially stopped considering a run for the White House in a heartfelt Rose Garden speech on Wednesday afternoon, it made some—OK, me—wonder: Did the vice president ever really intend to run, or was he really just looking for a big shot of love from the American public all along?

When the non-campaign kicked off with a New York Times column on August 1, everybody knew Biden had little chance to be the Democratic presidential candidate in 2016. He didn’t have much on Hillary Clinton besides a penis. He was an insider, had voted for the Iraq war, was proud of his association with the 1994 crime bill, and so on. But the kid—the 72-year-old kid with plugs—had heart. And if you didn't know that already, you were about to find out. Someone had anonymously leaked a story to the Times’s Maureen Dowd that Biden's son Beau’s dying wish last spring was for his father to run for president. “He tried to make his father promise to run, arguing that the White House should not revert to the Clintons and that the country would be better off with Biden values,” Dowd wrote.

Biden had long been seen as the wacky Uncle of the Obama administration, but the dying-wish storyline cast his potential presidential bid as a kind of moral calling. It turned out, of course, that Biden himself was the leaker, though we wouldn’t find out till a couple months later. It was a bit of political sneakiness you would expect from the Clintons, if the Clintons could figure out how to win over The New York Times.

And so a flood of commentary about Biden’s authenticity washed across America's Facebook feeds. A small sample, from Mike Barnicle at The Daily Beast, under the headline “Authentic Biden Vs. Hillary’s Mystery”: