Joe Biden Lets the Authenticity Lovefest Come to an End

(It's worth noting that Biden had used a folksy man-of-the-people trick to foil the Clintons before. In 1993, Biden helped sink Bill Clinton's nominee to be attorney general, Zoe Baird, who had hired an undocumented immigrant as a nanny. During her Senate confirmation hearing, then-Senator Biden said, "There are single parents with one-fiftieth the income you have. ... They do not violate the law. You are aware of that, aren't you?" Baird withrew days later. The Orlando Sentinel said it was less about populism than "elite Capitol Hill Democrats" who were "reminding a new president that he is mortal.")

As the Biden not-quite-campaign continued, voters were asked to seriously consider whether the viral charm of an old Onion article titled “Shirtless Biden Washes Trans Am In White House Driveway” was actually, now, a qualification for the presidency. Barnicle, for example, used the word “Irish” three times and “tribal” twice in his column arguing for the pure decent realness of Joe Biden; if you want to be authentic, apparently, try on the mannerisms of a working-class white male. Marc Ambinder noted the paradox of the authenticity dilemma, which is that, if Hillary is naturally kind of private and shy, and one must be extroverted to be seen as authentic, then she must pretend to be more extroverted—to be less like her true self in order to be seen as more real. Biden's "realness" was, by contrast, being viewed as his chief asset.

After the initial wave of authenticity tributes passed, Biden had to demonstrate that he was really, really thinking about running to keep people’s attention. In early October, Biden’s representatives met with the Democratic National Committee to go over the complex rules to get on the primary ballots in the states. Biden phoned important Democrats in early voting states . A top Biden adviser “emailed Biden alumni … to keep them pumped up” with a vision of what a Biden 2016 campaign would look like: “I think it's fair to say, knowing him as we all do, that it won't be a scripted affair—after all, it's Joe,” and so on.