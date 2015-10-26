By January 2013, nearly all of Oakwood Beach had agreed to leave; they went straight to Governor Andrew Cuomo. The governor praised the community for coming together, and agreed to use HMGP funds to purchase and demolish the neighborhood. Within a year of the storm some residents were closing on the sale of their homes and starting over elsewhere.

Seeing their neighbors receive much-needed aid, residents of nearby Graham Beach, Ocean Breeze, Midwood Beach, South Beach, New Dorp Beach, Crescent Beach, Tottenville, and Great Kills all organized buyout committees of their own. “We had been trying to work with local politicians for four or five months and it was getting nowhere,” said Frank Moszcynski, director of a grassroots organization aimed at helping Staten Islanders recover from Sandy. Like so many others, he too had lost his home in the storm. Only a little more than half of the completed “Build it Back” applications had received aid in the two years since the storm. “It translates to a lot of desperation,” Moszcynski said. “The numbers are dismal,” he continued, “but what’s worse is telling people that there is nothing they can do, that they have to keep living in homes that are stripped to the studs and wait, that or they can rally for a buyout.”

Of the nine buyout committees that sprung up on Staten Island after Sandy, three—Oakwood Beach, Ocean Breeze, and Graham Beach—would successfully organize a state-managed, federal buyout. In April of last year, Barbara Brancaccio, the press representative for the Governor’s Office of Storm Recovery, said that the State had no intention of purchasing the entirety of Staten Island’s eastern shore, limiting the eligible communities to those already selected. For those left out of the buyout the only sure thing is that their homes are worth less than they were before the storm made residents and policymakers aware of the true cost of living beside a rising sea. Here on the damp fringes of what was once the most powerful city in the world, Staten Islanders are retreating from the coast because they have recognized the limits of the built environment’s ability to buffer them from a changing natural environment, and the limits of the government’s ability to buffer them from unfair and inequitable development.

Over the last decade, the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) has nearly gone bankrupt twice. That’s because eight out of the ten most expensive hurricanes have struck the U.S. in the last ten years. To keep the program’s head above water the NFIP is undergoing massive reform. First, the Flood Insurance Rate Maps (FIRMs) are being rewritten, which will double the number of people living in high-risk flood zones from 9 million to 18 million nationwide. If you have a mortgage and live in a high-risk flood zone, you are required by law to carry flood insurance. This is where the second phase of the reforms is targeted. The NFIP is reducing the subsidies available for policyholders in those high-risk zones. That means that owners of Staten Island’s low-lying, mortgaged, single-family homes might see their premiums rise incrementally from about $400 dollars to $5,000 dollars annually, depending on just how high above sea level their home currently sits and how much they are willing to invest in raising it. That’s a jump that will account for roughly 7 percent of the average family’s yearly income. Over the next decade, these reforms will roll out in every single flood-prone neighborhood in the United States.