Here’s How Hillary Clinton Explained Benghazi a Year Ago

On Thursday, Hillary Clinton will take a break from the campaign trail to testify before the House Committee on Benghazi, where she will face questions on topics from her private email server to the security at the Benghazi Compound. But long before Clinton received the summons—and a year before she launched her presidential campaign—Clinton wrote 34 pages explaining her involvement in the Benghazi attacks. In Hard Choices, Clinton’s memoir of her tenure as Secretary of State, she recounts the days surrounding the Benghazi attacks and confronts conspiracy theories that emerged in the aftermath of the attack, offering explanations for the State Departments actions and identifying where they might have gone wrong.

Although the book was published last July, her publisher Simon and Schuster has has now made the chapter free to read on Clinton’s website, and it may be the best window into the arguments she’ll advance on Capitol Hill Thursday. Hard Choices shows Clinton as she’d like to appear: heartbroken at the loss of American lives; resolute about her choices in the days after the attacks; and adamant that the United States simply cannot eliminate every threat to its foreign service if it hopes to retain its dominance on the global stage.

On the facts:

“The events of that September occurred in what is often called the 'fog of war,' with information hard to come by, and conflicting or incomplete reports making it difficult to tell what was actually happening on the ground, especially from thousands of miles away in Washington,” she writes. “There will never be perfect clarity on everything that happened.”