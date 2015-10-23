Smartphones Have Created a New Kind of Loneliness

In Reclaiming Conversation, a new book that argues technology deprives people of their fundamental need for face-to-face interaction, scholar and MIT professor Sherry Turkle raises familiar concerns. As a psychologist and author whose later career has consisted mostly of questioning the alienating effects of screens, Turkle suggests that tech leads us to constantly seek stimulation and connection, which she says is to the detriment of conversation or quiet introspection.

It is a contentious argument—if a common one—and rests on the shaky idea that what we do through our phones is somehow less profound or connective than what we do offline. Making matters especially confusing is that this worry has arisen in parallel with another, seemingly opposite trend: praising solitude. You’re just as likely to come across writing about the rise of solo dining or travelling alone, praising disconnection as a reprieve from the rush of our workaday world. On the one hand is the idea that we can't be alone, and on the other, the sense that we are finally learning to be comfortable with it.

But the contradiction comes from the same phenomenon. We are doing more things alone precisely because of technology: Our new capacity to document and share means we’re never quite alone.

The smartphone and its capacity for ambient intimacy—the term coined by writer Clive Thompson to mean a comforting, vague awareness of others—has changed the nature of solitary activity. Sitting alone, one can easily communicate with friends, using a variety of modes (voice, text, images, video, etc.) to connect with those not present. I have often spent a wintry evening alone at a bar, stitching myself into a virtual social space on Twitter or Facebook, lines of light connecting points in New York, Toronto, and San Francisco to my barstool.