Hillary Clinton to Benghazi Committee: You Are Boring the Hell Out of Me

Hillary Clinton's signature during the Benghazi hearing is of her head in her hand, her eyes blinking slowly. She looks bored, and she also looks like she wants her interrogators to know she is bored.

The Benghazi hearing, like so many congressional hearings, is theater, meant to give members of Congress something to show their constituents in ads. All these guys can cut a video showing they really stuck it to Hillary Clinton, and Clinton can show her own supporters that in the face of Republican attacks, she was not bothered at all.

Clinton was not expected to say anything new at this hearing, and she hasn't. Instead, it’s a performance: that she cares very deeply about the people who died in Libya on September 11, 2012, and that she doesn’t care very much about an investigation that she believes—and which Representative Kevin McCarthy seemed to admit—is a Republican effort to hurt her presidential campaign. So she looks bored as she recites facts and times and dates while committee members present their theories of her incompetence or malfeasance.

Take, for instance, when committee chair Trey Gowdy hammered Clinton on the many emails about Libya that she got from longtime advisor (“old friend,” in her words) Sidney Blumenthal. After many questions about Blumenthal, Gowdy asked a question more than 400 words long, in which he quoted gossipy emails from Blumenthal about various Obama administration officials, and then said no wonder the White House rejected giving Blumenthal a job at the State Department in 2009, and then said Blumenthal had a gig with the Clinton Foundation and “some pseudo news entities,” and “he had unfettered access to you.” Breathe. “Do you recall that?” The camera cut to Clinton about 90 percent of the way through the question. It was a look of condescending patience. (Given the amount of time the hearing has spent on Blumenthal, you'd be forgiven for assuming he's an extremely important dude.)