Why Republicans Are Turning Hillary Clinton’s Old Friend Into the Benghazi Villain

There’s nothing to connect Blumenthal to what happened in Benghazi. Most of the emails Blumenthal sent to Hillary Clinton were journalistic reports about various political events, intermixed with gossip and flattery. The Republicans tried to suggest that it was unfair that Blumenthal had access to Clinton’s email, while Ambassador Christopher Stevens did not. But this line of questioning makes no sense: Ambassadors have many ways of connecting with the secretary of state that are much more secure than a personal email. A tweet by former ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul makes this point acutely:

As ambassador in Russia, I enjoyed multiple ways to communicate with Secretary Clinton. Email was never one of them. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) October 22, 2015

Blumenthal was a hot topic at the Benghazi hearings not because he had anything to do with the attacks but because he’s a convenient villain. In the Republican imagination, Blumenthal exists more as a mythological figure than a real person. He’s a Svengali or a Rasputin, the man who hides behind the scenes and whispers poison into the ears of the King (or, in Hillary's case, the Queen). Blumenthal fits the convenient conspiratorial archetype that is often given to supposedly sinister presidential advisors. Harry Hopkins, the Commerce Secretary from 1938 to 1940 who organized many New Deal programs, occupied a similar role during the presidency of Franklin Roosevelt. Even more fancifully, Bill Ayers has been made into a lurid devil figure in the biography of President Obama. As the Ayers example shows, archetype is much more powerful than mere facts. Ideological opponents need a convenient scapegoat who can be the emblem of all evil. Whether that scapegoat has real power or not is immaterial.

By making the Benghazi hearings into the Blumenthal hearings, Republicans have shown that they have no interest in using these hearings to reach the general public. They are aimed only at hardcore partisans, who already know the elaborate mythology the right-wing media has constructed around the Clintons and Blumenthal.