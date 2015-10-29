The Passport Bubble

Kalin advised the government to create a fund for retraining former sugar workers: Investors could donate $200,000 directly to the fund and qualify for citizenship if they passed a due diligence exam. There would be a three-month wait, but they wouldn’t have to visit the islands. This was key for a small subset of the superrich who consider travel to the Caribbean a dreadful inconvenience. (The price has since been raised to $250,000 for an individual contribution with a waiting period of four to six months.) Kalin also told officials to make it easier for foreigners who purchase properties on the islands to receive citizenship as a perk. Finally, since few people had heard of St. Kitts and Nevis, the government should invest in marketing.

As questions of nationality and belonging grow ever more fraught for refugees trying to cross borders, it is becoming easier than ever for the rich to buy citizenship and the rights, privileges, and protections that go with it—and it’s thanks to middlemen like Kalin that the exchange of passports has become a legitimate, largely above-board industry.

Denzil Douglas, then the prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, took well to Henley’s plan. The company was given exclusive rights to market the islands and their passport at conferences, panels, and events abroad. With his Kittitian associate Wendell Lawrence, Kalin took the St. Kitts and Nevis show on the road. Banks that offered their clients relocation services began to list St. Kitts next to Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom as attractive options, Lawrence remembered. Henley also teamed up with developers to sell property, earning commissions for citizenships sold through the real estate option. The company received $20,000 for every individual contribution into the so-called Sugar Industry Diversification Fund—money that Lawrence said was paid in lieu of marketing fees, which the government could not afford to front.