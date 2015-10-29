The Passport Bubble

In 2006, as the government of St. Kitts and Nevis was winding down its ailing sugar industry, a slight, wiry Swiss man with thick eyebrows and a brooding manner arrived on the scene. His name was Christian Kalin, and through his company, Henley & Partners, which helps wealthy people obtain second or third citizenships and residence permits, he proposed restructuring the islands’ “citizenship-by-investment” program.

With a population of about 50,000, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis is both the newest and smallest sovereign state in the Americas; when the country gained independence from Great Britain in 1983, it had little with which to support itself save for sugar exports. In 1984, the islands had added a citizenship-by-investment provision to their naturalization act, opening the doors to foreigners who made a “significant contribution” to the state to become bona fide citizens. It seemed like an easy way to attract the occasional entrepreneur in the market for warmer climes and lower taxes. But the program lay practically dormant for 20 years, with only a couple hundred passports exchanged for investments during that time.

Kalin advised the government to create a fund for retraining former sugar workers: Investors could donate $200,000 directly to the fund and qualify for citizenship if they passed a due diligence exam. There would be a three-month wait, but they wouldn’t have to visit the islands. This was key for a small subset of the superrich who consider travel to the Caribbean a dreadful inconvenience. (The price has since been raised to $250,000 for an individual contribution with a waiting period of four to six months.) Kalin also told officials to make it easier for foreigners who purchase properties on the islands to receive citizenship as a perk. Finally, since few people had heard of St. Kitts and Nevis, the government should invest in marketing.

As questions of nationality and belonging grow ever more fraught for refugees trying to cross borders, it is becoming easier than ever for the rich to buy citizenship and the rights, privileges, and protections that go with it—and it’s thanks to middlemen like Kalin that the exchange of passports has become a legitimate, largely above-board industry.