Paul Ryan Used to Think Blowing Past the Debt Limit Was No Big Deal

After wavering for two weeks, and negotiating backward from the criteria he’d set for his candidacy, Representative Paul Ryan has agreed to run for House Speaker—which is to say he’s overwhelmingly likely to be elected House Speaker later this month.

The development came as a relief to institutional Washington, which is ill equipped to absorb the consequences of lengthy power vacuums. Even Harry Reid, the Senate Minority Leader, endorsed Ryan’s candidacy, calling himself a “fan.”

"He appears to be one of the people over there that could be reasonable. I mean, look at some of the other people," Reid told reporters. "I don't agree with him on much of what he does. I think what he's done with Medicare and Medicaid, what he wants to do with it, I disagree with. But generally speaking, I think we've been able to work with him."

Ryan’s reputation for reasonableness stems largely from the bipartisan agreement he struck with Senator Patty Murray to fund the government, and increase annual spending levels, after Republicans shut down the government in 2013. That deal marked a departure for him, and an admirable one, but it has helped conceal a nonchalance about the risk of defaulting on the debt—both before and since the shutdown—that bordered on recklessness. This isn’t simply historical trivia. The Republican party’s opposition strategy to the Obama presidency entailed shattering a wide array of norms that governed both the House and Senate. As that era draws to a close, and creates an opening for a new era of unified GOP control, Republicans are finding it difficult to reimpose those norms without creating a level of dissent that makes their caucuses ungovernable.