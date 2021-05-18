The environment in which most of the story unfolds is like a classical dream of warmth, all enveloping light, beaches, the sea, with mountains seen across it. Windows are mere holes in the wall, through which one glimpses gardens. The interiors, as one might expect, are often an artist's studio.

The principal group of characters are people who represent some aspect of the artist himself. At his most inconsequential he appears as a Monkey. We see him painting the Beautiful Girl, or held in her arms, or watching her mating rites. In the same mood he appears as the Little Man. This character is short, clothed, snubnosed, and ridiculous. He stands staring at the Beautiful Girl, transfixed by her femininity, and powerless to do anything about it. He also appears as a Clown. While the Beautiful Girl bids for his attention in the most exhibitionistic possible fashion, the Clown plays with a dog, or makes himself up in a mirror, conscious, but refusing to look. Next in order the artist appears as the Painter. As such he is an old man, clothed, with a scraggly beard, who usually wears glasses but who sometimes has forgotten to put them on. He peers myopically at his easel, or at some one of the Beautiful Girl's charms, intent on his painting, while she poses, serene, passive and unsatisfied. The Painter is not unlike one of the silly Art Lovers, and one of them may stand behind him, as oblivious as he is to the charmer just beyond the easel, the two of them reminding one very much of the Monkey.

It is only in his role as the Sculptor that the artist becomes fully sensate, fully human. In it he reaches his highest potential. Otherwise he is either inadequate to the Beautiful Girl, or made animal by her. He, also, is cast in a classic mold, handsome, straightnosed, with curly hair and beard, nude and well-built. His looks, his environment and his preoccupations again remind one of Poseidon. His eyes are his extraordinary feature - he sees - his eyes are the very model of an artist's, as are those of Picasso himself. The Sculptor makes love with the Beautiful Girl. We see them more than once in the transports of the sexual act.

But the Sculptor cannot really fix his attention on his paramour except as he transforms her into an inanimate work of art. We see them, often, reclining, the Beautiful Girl nestled and passive in his arms, his eyes fixed on a bust he has made of her, his whole attention riveted on it. She too looks at the bust, as in a mirror. Her passivity, her love of herself, here stand her in good stead. Or, once, we see her in revolt. She has knocked over the bust, in this case a self-portrait by the Sculptor, and has propped her mirror up against it. If looks could maim, she would be in a bad way. Or again, he leaves her, not too unhappily, alone with her bust. Or he banishes her. While he admires his likeness of her, she peers in at him through a window.