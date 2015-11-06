On HIV and AIDS, a Gates Foundation priority to the tune of $2.5 billion, McGoey spotlights humanitarian workers who complain that the foundation has prioritized prevention, such as the search for a vaccine, over increasing access to cheap, generic drugs for those already infected with the virus. The foundation makes the compelling argument that it focuses on cutting-edge research into a potential vaccine in part because it is “better positioned than others”—like governments—“to assume risks.” But McGoey attributes the foundation’s positions on both pharmaceuticals and genetically modified foods to Gates’s own preference for strong patent laws, which help shield Microsoft from competition in the software sector.

And she reaches further, suggesting that a lust for profit, not just a particular business-friendly worldview, drives the choices of the philanthrocapitalists. She quotes the philosopher Slavoj Žižek, who wrote that the goal of wealthy philanthropists “is not to earn money, but to change the world (and as a by-product, make even more money).” No Such Thing as a Free Gift is filled with evidence, all of which has been reported elsewhere, of financially self-serving charity on the part of Canadian executive Frank Giustra and other associates of Bill Clinton, as well as companies like Nestlé, General Electric, and Walmart. But none of those names are mentioned in the subtitle of McGoey’s book, only the Gates name is. And what McGoey does not prove is that Bill or Melinda Gates seek financial gain from their charitable activities. Instead, she insinuates.

For example, it is true that the Gates Foundation supports the Common Core, and that Microsoft has promoted its Surface tablet as a way for students to access Common Core curriculum materials. McGoey’s suggestion is that Gates pushes the Common Core, at least in part, as a way to “make Microsoft more competitive.” Yet Microsoft aggressively and successfully marketed its hardware and software to public schools long before Gates became a philanthropist focused on school reform. There is nothing shocking or new about private companies making a profit off of U.S. public education. Since the nineteenth century, the textbook and standardized testing industries have wielded major influence over our schools, in part because U.S. education is so decentralized that the federal government offers almost no oversight, and states lack the expertise to create curriculum materials on their own. The Common Core is meant to address this very problem. That’s why it is a potentially positive step forward for public education, even though its implementation—particularly its attachment to low-quality, high-stakes standardized tests—leaves much to be desired.

McGoey seems not to have interviewed Bill or Melinda Gates (they are very difficult to access), and seems to have had only limited cooperation from the foundation in responding to her questions and critiques. Nor does she provide original analysis of the foundation’s financial documents. Though much of her book seems premised on the idea of philanthropy as selfish, by its denouement she admits that today’s elite philanthropists are “earnest people” who truly believe they are helping the world’s poor by bringing market values to the public and nonprofit sectors. I’ve reported on education and other social policy areas for nine years and have come to a similar conclusion. For the most part, individual donors are not seeking to profit off their charity. Rather, they trust in their own ability to diagnose and treat the world’s ills. Yes, this is paternalistic, and sometimes wrongheaded. In education, several of the Gates Foundation’s high-profile grantees have failed to live up to expectations, including Rocketship, a charter school network that replaced teacher time with computer instruction, and inBloom, an unsuccessful effort to make student demographic and testing data available in the cloud to for-profit software developers.

Still, as McGoey concedes somewhat reluctantly, among big donors, Bill and Melinda Gates are more thoughtful than most. Over the years I’ve written about education reform, twice interviewing Gates, and he has been willing to admit when he was wrong or simply shortsighted, gradually adopting a more cooperative stance toward teachers’ unions and a more critical view of high-stakes standardized tests.

A full investigation of the Gates Foundation would need to weigh the organization’s goals against its considerable achievements, which receive little ink in No Such Thing as a Free Gift. Also outside the scope of McGoey’s book is the story of a new generation of upstart philanthropies that are challenging the paternalism of big foundations by simply giving cash to poor people and allowing them to spend it as they wish. In a scheme of more progressive taxation and a guaranteed basic income for all families, this is a role government would play, and McGoey correctly questions whether Big Government would, in fact, be more efficient than Big Philanthropy in addressing the rise of inequality. She and Gates may have more in common than she lets on. “Governments will always play a huge part in solving big problems,” he told me in 2010. “They set public policy and are uniquely able to provide the resources to make sure solutions reach everyone who needs them.”