How Dark Matter Gave Shape to the Universe

I’ll attribute the screenwriter’s wishful thinking to the poor choice of name, which perhaps makes dark matter seem more menacing and powerful than it is. But although people can’t harness the force of dark matter, the Universe can, Whether or not we recognize its contribution, dark matter—like the invisible workers who built pyramids or highways or assembled electronics that were essential to the development of civilization—has played an important role in the development of our cosmos. If my current research with collaborators proves correct, dark matter might also indirectly have paved the way for the emergence of large mammals and hence humanity.

Paleontologists, geologists, and physicists have shown that 66 million years ago, an object at least ten kilometers wide plummeted to Earth from space and destroyed the terrestrial dinosaurs, along with three-quarters of the other species on the planet. Our proposal is that during the Sun’s passage through the midplane of the Milky Way—the stripe of stars and bright dust that you can observe in a clear night sky—the Solar System encountered a disk of dark matter that dislodged the distant object, thereby precipitating this cataclysmic impact—and possibly others on 30-35 million year intervals. We hypothesize that a less conventional type of dark matter collapsed into a dense disk (denser even than that of the Milky Way) and the disk’s gravitational influence diverts the trajectories of comets when the Solar System passes through.

Our suggested dark matter content differs from the usual assumption about the nature of dark matter. While the visible world has a diversity of particle types—quarks and electrons and photons and gluons, for example—and these particles interact through different forces (electromagnetic, strong, and weak forces), physicists generally take all dark matter to be composed of a single type of particle that essentially interacts only through gravity. Why not suppose that different types of dark matter exist too, and that at least one type of dark matter experiences its own forces? If even a small fraction of dark matter particles interact with other dark matter particles through a dark electromagnetic force, then these dark matter particles would behave similarly to particles of ordinary matter, which we know in the galaxy cool, slow down in velocity, and form into a disk, like our visible Milky Way disk. By measuring the motion of a billion Milky Way stars, the currently operating GAIA satellite is creating a 3D picture of the shape of our galaxy, which would be sensitive to a dark matter disk’s gravitational influence today.

Whatever the outcome of the search for this additional type of dark matter, we know that dark matter was essential to the Universe we see. Despite the weakness of its interactions, the gravitational pull of dark matter formed the galaxies and galaxy clusters that are spread throughout the cosmos. Without dark matter, stars wouldn’t have reached their current population and distribution. We wouldn’t be around to comment on any of this, let alone put together a coherent picture of the Universe’s evolution, if dark matter hadn’t been present, allowing enough time to form the structure that we now observe.