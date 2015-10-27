How Twitter Helps Fight Human Rights Abuse

I took up tweeting when the Arab Spring broke out. I had been skeptical about the merits of 140-character reductionism, but the power of social media to mobilize people on the streets of Tunis and Cairo was impressive and impossible to ignore. I felt I couldn’t really understand this new platform if I didn’t try it myself; I rapidly became a convert.

The brevity of a tweet is obviously a serious limitation, but it also imposes discipline. I find that the need to reduce my thoughts to their essence makes me both a better reader and a better communicator. And despite the terseness, surprisingly vigorous conversations take place on Twitter. But those conversations must be provoked. The best tweets, in my view, don’t just spread news—that’s what the news media is for—but advance the public conversation about a problem and thus contribute to its resolution. A good tweet stirs things up. It is like a dart: short, sharp, and precisely aimed.

Human rights activism is premised on the truth that people behave better when watched. No one wants their reputation tarnished, so people are more likely to avoid misconduct if they think others will notice and highlight it. Some deride social media like Twitter for superficiality, but more is at stake: by democratizing the media, social media enables many more people to spotlight abuse—a key tool for curtailing it. And as head of Human Rights Watch, a nongovernmental organization dedicated to the global defense of rights, I can say that Twitter has added a powerful new tool for me to reach policymakers, journalists and the public nimbly, quickly and directly. As abuses unfold and responses are fashioned, I can immediately send my analysis to the 135,000 people who have chosen to follow me.

There’s a negative corollary, of course. Social media makes it easier for abusive officials to try to polish their image and deflect bad press. If they feel they can manage the consequences of their misconduct, they feel freer to engage in more bad behavior. In times of war, for example, Twitter debates help shape what actors feel they can get away with. If backers of Assad can successfully deny his barrel bombing of civilians, if partisans of Israel can get away with blaming solely Hamas’s use of “human shields” rather than Israeli targeting decisions for civilian deaths, if adversaries in Ukraine can attribute civilian casualties to only others’ indiscriminate warfare, they will feel they have neutralized the stigma of their own side’s misconduct. That makes further abuse more likely. Far from the “clicktivism” that critics deride, Twitter debates thus can affect matters of life and death. Indeed, the vigor of a debate often reflects the difficulty of covering up abusive conduct. In those circumstances I tend to tweet more, because successful rebuttal of the cover story can help end the abuse jeopardizing civilian life.