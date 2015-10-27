Is Marco Rubio the John Edwards of the 2016 Race?

It isn’t lost on Jeb Bush, or aides to his struggling presidential campaign, that the biggest threat to his candidacy doesn’t come from outside the Republican establishment, but from within. Before he tackles Donald Trump, he must first tackle the candidates competing with him for donor and official party support. At the top of that list is his former pupil, Marco Rubio.

Though Trump is the front-running candidate, and Bush’s most persistent antagonist, team Bush is less interested in assuring restless supporters that he has a plan to combat Trump than that they shouldn’t be tempted to throw their support to Rubio. “Marco is a GOP Obama,” Bush argued in a slideshow presentation to top donors in Houston this weekend. “Rubio and President Obama have strikingly similar profiles: first-term senators, lawyers and university lecturers, served in part-time state legislatures for eight years, had few legislative accomplishments, and haven’t shown much interest in the process of advancing legislation and getting results.”

To both his benefit and detriment, the Obama analogy has clung to Rubio since well before Bush raised it. Like Obama, Rubio is relatively inexperienced, but also like Obama, he’s young, charismatic, ethnic, and insurgent. This is why the comparison to Obama helps him with conservatives as much as it stings.

A "GOP Obama" would be fine: He'd win twice, move domestic and foreign policy decisively in direction he wants. https://t.co/9kf4Mu2iOY — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 26, 2015

...So...a guy who can win TWO presidential elections--and push through landmark legislation the other side hates? https://t.co/c8hllqY8Hq — Matt Lewis (@mattklewis) October 26, 2015

But to accept the Rubio-as-Obama line, you must ignore the vastly different strategic niches the two men occupy. In proper context, the Republican Party’s answer to Obama isn’t Rubio. It’s Trump.