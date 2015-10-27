Warren released her findings today, amid a larger fight over the Labor Department’s proposed “fiduciary rule,” which would force investment advisers to operate in their clients’ best interests. Without that rule, advisers could continue to accrue major rewards for selling financial products that their clients may not want or need.

The investigation began back in April, when Warren sent letters to 15 insurance companies, seeking information about whether they gave non-cash gifts to sales agents who promote their products, particularly annuities. With these products, consumers give an insurer an up-front sum to invest. In return, they get a fixed monthly income stream for life. Annuities are notorious for their byzantine rules, confusing variations, and high fees. The industry sold $235 billion in annuities just in 2014, too often to unsuitable customers, like those already near the end of life who will never collect back their principal, let alone anything extra.

The insurance companies Warren contacted, which represent 71 percent of all annuity sales in 2014, were surprisingly candid. Thirteen of the 15 companies admitted to either direct kickbacks to financial advisers, or indirect kickbacks funneled through third-party marketing organizations (the report did not indicate which two insurers didn’t make such payments).