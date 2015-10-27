"Enjoy a sunset from your private balcony, relax in the superbly appointed spa, or walk barefoot along the coast at dawn,” reads the overwrought copy. But this getaway to the Ritz-Carlton in lovely Aruba isn’t intended for ordinary travelers. This is an ad for a sales conference for the insurance company Athene, intended for its “Leaders of Olympus,” financial advisers who make over $3.5 million in annual sales of its products.

Thinly veiled vacations like this are just some of the perks for financial advisers uncovered in a six-month investigation by Senator Elizabeth Warren. Agents who market complex financial products like annuities get lucrative kickbacks from the insurance companies who issue them, including golf junkets, theater and sports tickets, and jewelry made to look like Super Bowl rings. This practice, detailed as “common in the industry” by the insurers themselves, is largely hidden from customers.

Warren released her findings today, amid a larger fight over the Labor Department’s proposed “fiduciary rule,” which would force investment advisers to operate in their clients’ best interests. Without that rule, advisers could continue to accrue major rewards for selling financial products that their clients may not want or need.

The investigation began back in April, when Warren sent letters to 15 insurance companies, seeking information about whether they gave non-cash gifts to sales agents who promote their products, particularly annuities. With these products, consumers give an insurer an up-front sum to invest. In return, they get a fixed monthly income stream for life. Annuities are notorious for their byzantine rules, confusing variations, and high fees. The industry sold $235 billion in annuities just in 2014, too often to unsuitable customers, like those already near the end of life who will never collect back their principal, let alone anything extra.