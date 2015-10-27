Ben Carson Is Saying All the Right Things

The comparison is insulting and historically incongruous, but that’s been Carson’s lane throughout this campaign. He went to the slavery-metaphor well once before, declaring that the Affordable Care Act was the worst thing since—and just as notably, said after the recent mass shooting at an Oregon community college that the Holocaust would have been less likely had Jewish people been fighting back with firearms. Yes, all of that is ridiculous, but not to like Iowa Republican caucus-goers, who give him an 84 percent approval rating. Carson, as USA Today reported, had only two negatives with these voters, including the use of fetal tissue during his medical career. Not even Ben Carson can be a perfect modern-day conservative.

He is trying, though. Last Thursday, Politico reported that the doctor wants to eliminate Medicare and Medicaid, offering in their place “cradle-to-grave savings accounts” that would be funded by the government to the tune of a measly $2,000 per year and making every family “their own insurance company,” in his words. This is something Carson brought up two years ago at the National Prayer Breakfast, when he made a splash by criticizing President Obama from a few feet away. Carson buttered folks up for the Medicare and Medicaid proposals with a National Review op-ed in July, in which he claimed that “the majority of Americans are unhappy with Obamacare and would prefer something that is simple, effective, and under their own control.” It’s one of the strongest anti-government ideas yet put forth by a Republican in this campaign cycle. Nationwide, it is typically bad politics, even for Republicans, to propose that 49 million people be tossed off of their health insurance and given national savings accounts. But thus far, Carson has been the Teflon Doc, with no consequences. The stuff that has torpedoed Santorum and Huckabee in the past and present has not hurt him.

Part of it is simply because people like the dude. “Dr. Carson's personality and likeability causes people to cut him some slack,” former McCain campaign manager Charlie Black told NBC News last week. “He comes from outside the political world, where what you say and your observations are more like someone in the public sphere.” Other voters told reporter Alexandra Jaffe that they respect that Carson "loves the Lord,” and said they find him “very refreshing, very inspiring—even his stances on race in this country, that we need to be getting people to work together and love their neighbors.” A lifelong Democrat told Jaffe that Carson was someone she could see herself voting for, because he “sounds very smart and has helped children.”

We cannot discount the degree to which respectability politics plays into this. As I’ve written before, Carson is a Horatio Alger myth come to life, and the willfully incomplete Republican framing of racial strife in America only serves to buttress his legend as a Black Man Who Did It On His Own And Didn’t Make Excuses. But one thing I didn’t mention is what sociology professor Tressie McMillan Cottom aptly noted in The Atlantic, which crosses racial lines: the public’s assumption that being smart in one capacity is an indication of overall (specifically political) intelligence. I suspect that Carson's ridiculous platform and lack of foreign-policy specifics will catch up to him—perhaps as soon as Wednesday’s debate, given that he’s now more of a target for Trump and the other candidates. But Carson will likely still sound like the reasonable one, even as insanity drips from his lips. Even when impassioned, he rarely sounds excited. He spouted about abortion and slavery with the cadence one might use to read a grocery list.