Justin Trudeau and the Case for Reclaiming "Pretty Boy"

But perhaps more important, pretty boy also infantilizes and trivializes female heterosexual attraction. There’s an implicit distinction between male prettiness and the sort of things it’s imagined a grown woman ought to be attracted to in a man: status, money, stability. It’s good and well for men to be attracted to prettiness, but it’s treated as somehow perverse or incomprehensible the moment a woman has the same preference. And it’s there, I think, that we can place the discomfort Trudeau’s heartthrob qualities apparently inspire. There’s something suspect not so much about a male politician inspiring female lust, but about a male politician doing so with his looks rather than with his power.

When embracing dude-objectification as a feminist cause, there’s a danger of veering off into slightly condescending territory: The notion of grown women experiencing being attracted to men is too often treated less as something women actually experience, and more as something vaguely amusing, cheesy, and put-on. Which detracts from the feminist… point. It’s not that, principle-of-the-thing, men should be subjected to ogling. It’s that many straight and bisexual women were already inclined to do that sort of admiring, but had been holding back, largely because female appreciation of male beauty is treated as a phase to outgrow.

The advantage to reclaiming “pretty boy” is that it reminds that the word “pretty” has no gender. A few weeks back, I read, with interest and much nodding, Dodai Stewart’s reaction to Playboy’s decision to stop publishing nudes. Stewart declared the magazine’s aesthetic irrelevant, noting that “all kinds of women are found attractive by all different types of people, and have been, for centuries.” True! But she only briefly, near the end of the piece, alluded to the fact that sexy isn’t only a trait found in women. I could take this moment to offer a point-by-point case for why men, too, can have that quality, or I could suggest that you image-search Trudeau.