Justin Trudeau and the Case for Reclaiming "Pretty Boy"

If, as Henry Kissinger famously remarked, “power is the ultimate aphrodisiac,” it would seem that the role of Canadian prime minister has recently taken on an unprecedented global influence. Trudeau, let it be noted, isn’t merely good-looking. He’s a specific category of good-looking, and it’s not the acquired-taste, scruffily-weathered, could-teach-a-girl-a-thing-or-two sort. He’s more the kind of hot that elicits giggles in tweens. (He’s been compared with my own preferred teen-years idol, the musician Rufus Wainwright, perhaps because they’re both scions of Canadian dynasties, but an image search might lead to the conclusion that this is about the hair.) There’s nothing subtle or subjective about his physical appeal. He is, in other words, a “pretty boy.” In even mentioning this, I suppose I’ve made it clear where I stand in the much-raging debate over whetheritis or isnot OK to objectify Justin Trudeau, and reiterated my position the ongoing feminist one over whether appreciating men’s physical attributes helps or hurts the cause.

The entire category of pretty boy is a borderline-misogynistic construction, tinged with a hint of homophobia. It feminizes and infantilizes men for being straightforwardly good-looking—unless in a very particular, muscle-bound way—suggesting that “serious man” and “generally-recognized object of physical attraction” are mutually exclusive. Thus the headlines about whether Trudeau had been able to “overcome” his pretty boy reputation. (Yes he had, argued Vanessa Friedman in a New York Times “Unbuttoned” column, illustrated with a disappointingly buttoned photo of the new leader.)

But perhaps more important, pretty boy also infantilizes and trivializes female heterosexual attraction. There’s an implicit distinction between male prettiness and the sort of things it’s imagined a grown woman ought to be attracted to in a man: status, money, stability. It’s good and well for men to be attracted to prettiness, but it’s treated as somehow perverse or incomprehensible the moment a woman has the same preference. And it’s there, I think, that we can place the discomfort Trudeau’s heartthrob qualities apparently inspire. There’s something suspect not so much about a male politician inspiring female lust, but about a male politician doing so with his looks rather than with his power.

When embracing dude-objectification as a feminist cause, there’s a danger of veering off into slightly condescending territory: The notion of grown women experiencing being attracted to men is too often treated less as something women actually experience, and more as something vaguely amusing, cheesy, and put-on. Which detracts from the feminist… point. It’s not that, principle-of-the-thing, men should be subjected to ogling. It’s that many straight and bisexual women were already inclined to do that sort of admiring, but had been holding back, largely because female appreciation of male beauty is treated as a phase to outgrow.