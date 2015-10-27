How Democrats Lost the Budget War

The second is that Republicans have, in a much more consequential way, lost control of themselves. Their dysfunction runs so deep that they must, for strategic reasons, bundle together many of the basic obligations of the legislature and fulfill them furtively and hastily, like criminal conspirators hiding from the law. Senator Ted Cruz, a leading presidential candidate, has been warning conservatives that about a secret deal-in-the-works for weeks. His critics responded with persistent mockery and denial. But he was right. In a movement where the House speaker serves at the whim of a reactionary rump, and pragmatic votes can end careers, transparency and timeliness have become invitations to self-destruction.

This bipartisan agreement tees up a budget fight in early-to-mid 2017. Perhaps Republicans will win the presidency, and secure semi-permanent victory in the budget war. If not, you can practically pinpoint the end of Paul Ryan’s speakership somewhere in the spring or summer of 2017.

There are good things about the agreement, too. House Speaker John Boehner, faithful New Republic reader, recognized that failing to clear the deck for his successor would be reckless and irresponsible. In his lame duck capacity, he’s handing his presumptive heir Ryan a huge gift—by punting all of Congress’ most inflexible deadlines into 2017, Boehner will free Ryan from outright conflict with the House Freedom Caucus until after a new president is elected. This is a necessary reprieve for the Republican Party. It’s also healthy for Democrats and the country.