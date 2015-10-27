How Democrats Lost the Budget War

There are two conclusions to draw from the fact that Republican and Democratic leaders have reached an agreement with the White House to budget for the government, and to extend the nation’s borrowing authority, through the next election.

One is that Democrats have conclusively, and in an enduring way, lost the fight over budget sequestration—an unpleasant and recurring reminder of just how poorly President Obama and Democrats handled the first debt limit fight in 2011.

The second is that Republicans have, in a much more consequential way, lost control of themselves. Their dysfunction runs so deep that they must, for strategic reasons, bundle together many of the basic obligations of the legislature and fulfill them furtively and hastily, like criminal conspirators hiding from the law. Senator Ted Cruz, a leading presidential candidate, has been warning conservatives that about a secret deal-in-the-works for weeks. His critics responded with persistent mockery and denial. But he was right. In a movement where the House speaker serves at the whim of a reactionary rump, and pragmatic votes can end careers, transparency and timeliness have become invitations to self-destruction.

This bipartisan agreement tees up a budget fight in early-to-mid 2017. Perhaps Republicans will win the presidency, and secure semi-permanent victory in the budget war. If not, you can practically pinpoint the end of Paul Ryan’s speakership somewhere in the spring or summer of 2017.