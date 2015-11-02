M and W: What was the oddest phone call you’ve received?

al-Khal: A Syrian journalist who used to be on TV all the time talking about how the rebels would defeat the government and how they would kill all the Alawites. One day he called me and asked me for help to go to Europe. He was receiving death threats. After he reached Hungary he called me again and he told me had been mugged and all his money had been stolen. So I sent one of my guys there to help him out.

We ask al-Khal what he thinks about the business in Bodrum, a main hub for smuggling in Turkey, 150 miles south of Izmir. This scenic coastal area—one of Turkey’s most sought after tourist destinations—is now tragically famous for the photograph of Aylan Kurdi, the Syrian boy whose drowned body washed ashore on a Bodrum beach earlier this summer.

al-Khal: I don’t recommend for anyone to travel from Bodrum because there are strong currents there. All the drowning has happened there. My point is very special and close to the Greek islands. It only takes 20 minutes to cross. I send my people to Mytilene (Lesbos). Bodrum, and the other points on the Aegean coast are very dangerous. On those points the boat is able to hold 40 men. But most smugglers there load almost 70 people onto the boats. But here in Izmir drownings are very rare. Most people who leave from Izmir reach Greek land safely.

M and W: How long do you think you will keep working as a smuggler?

al-Khal: I am doing other things. I am in the investment business as well. There are only ten days left in this season to organize maritime crossings. After those ten days I am going to focus more on my investment business. I am trying to open something new: like a mall or a big restaurant.

M and W: How much money do you have?

al-Khal: That is none of your business. After you finish recording I will tell you. I have so much money but I try to donate as much as I can to Syria. And I have other investments as well in several Turkish cities. I have small restaurants, one in Reyhanli, one in Antakya, as well as a car wash in Antalya.

M and W: Do you send children on the boats?

al-Khal: Yes, I try to help everyone. When I see someone whose money was stolen by a smuggler, I try to help him and send him for free.

M and W: Why do you think that the Turkish police aren’t trying to stop the smuggling?

al-Khal: In the beginning the Turkish government was getting lots of benefits because of the Syrian refugees: All the aid and funding for the Syrian people in Turkey used to come through the Turkish government. You have to understand also that some Syrians came to stay in Turkey. They sold everything they had and they came to spend it here in Turkey. It’s very expensive to live here.

Recently, Turks started to feel that the Syrian refugees were not so good for the country, especially after the bombing and chaos on the border. And the Kurds started to attack the Turkish government again. And all this chaos was due in part to the Syrian refugees.

So now that the Syrians have decided to leave Turkey, the Turkish government is not going to stop them. It’s a way out of the problem, especially now that the Turkish economy is taking a downturn. The Turkish government just turns a blind eye on the smuggling. There are 1.5 million Syrians registered as refugees with the government. But most Syrians here don’t have IDs and are not registered. So probably we have 2 or 2.5 million Syrians in the country. There is lots of chaos. If there is a bombing or something, they started to blame Syrians and start to attack them. That’s why the Turkish government is trying to reduce the number of refugees here so they can restore order, especially in the border towns.