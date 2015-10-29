You Have to Watch Simone Biles, the Undefeated Teen Gymnast Who Will Crush the Next Olympics

It’s difficult to summon the right adjectives to explain how American gymnast Simone Biles completely crushes all the competition in the whole world. Luckily, the internet was invented, and so I can use GIFs instead. Biles is competing at the World Championships in Glasgow this week, and you really have to watch her, because you’re going to want to know who she is before the Olympics in Rio next year, where she will break the internet with her talent.

Biles helped the U.S. win the team gold medal on Wednesday. She competes in the all-around final Friday at 8 p.m. on Universal Sports, and in event finals Saturday and Sunday night. In prelims, Biles outscored 2012 Olympic champion Gabby Douglas by more four points in the all-around, getting a 61.598 to Douglas's 57.516. It means Biles would have to have fallen four times for Douglas to pass her. (For comparison, at the 2012 Olympics, Douglas beat Russian Viktoria Komova by 0.259 points to win the gold.) That Biles would crush Douglas was expected. She not only got the highest score in the all-around, but also in vault, beam, and floor. Since she began competing at the senior level in 2013, Biles is unbeaten in international competition. In the gymnastics world, her biggest obstacle to Rio is thought to be the possibility that all the well-deserved praise and hype will get to her head. She is 18.

To appreciate Bile's historic performance, where she's going for three all-around golds in a row at the World Championships, you must go in as an educated gymnastics viewer. And so let me show you some GIFs to enrich your brain.

Biles's best event is floor. It's not always her highest score, but it's her highest score relative to everyone else. She qualified into finals with a 15.966, more than a point ahead of her closest competitor, Sae Miyakawa of Japan. The perfect 10 is gone. To make gymnastics a bit more objective, and to encourage harder and harder tricks, there are two parts to a gymnast's total score: the D-score and the E-score. The D-score measures the combined difficulty of every skill in a routine: three twists are worth more than two. (Biles has the highest D-score in the floor final.) The E-score is for execution—how well each skill was performed. But it’s better to think of the “E” as standing for “ease.” The easier it is for a gymnast to do a skill, the easier it is for her to make it look pretty—straight legs, pointed toes, the whole ballet look, while flipping high in the air. (Biles also has the highest E-score in the floor final.)