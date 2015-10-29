You Have to Watch Simone Biles, the Undefeated Teen Gymnast Who Will Crush the Next Olympics

To appreciate Bile's historic performance, where she's going for three all-around golds in a row at the World Championships, you must go in as an educated gymnastics viewer. And so let me show you some GIFs to enrich your brain.

Biles's best event is floor. It's not always her highest score, but it's her highest score relative to everyone else. She qualified into finals with a 15.966, more than a point ahead of her closest competitor, Sae Miyakawa of Japan. The perfect 10 is gone. To make gymnastics a bit more objective, and to encourage harder and harder tricks, there are two parts to a gymnast's total score: the D-score and the E-score. The D-score measures the combined difficulty of every skill in a routine: three twists are worth more than two. (Biles has the highest D-score in the floor final.) The E-score is for execution—how well each skill was performed. But it’s better to think of the “E” as standing for “ease.” The easier it is for a gymnast to do a skill, the easier it is for her to make it look pretty—straight legs, pointed toes, the whole ballet look, while flipping high in the air. (Biles also has the highest E-score in the floor final.)

So basically, Biles makes the hardest skills look easy, while other gymnasts look like they're struggling to survive. Where other girls land hunched over, she lands straight up. Where other girls bend their knees, hers are straight. So compare the GIF of Biles doing a full-twisting double back layout (above) with Italy's Erika Fasana doing the same thing (at right). Biles's body is perfectly straight, Fasana's is bent at the hips. Biles looks like she's casually falling out of the sky as she lands, Fasana is struggling to pull the last flip around so she doesn't land on her knees.