Gloria Steinem's Feminist Road Trip

Long before Jennifer Lawrence got mad at herself for failing to negotiate pay equal to that of her male co-stars, Gloria Steinem observed that a woman has two choices: “Either she’s a feminist or a masochist.” (Republican women, Steinem likes to say, consistently fall into the “masochist” category by voting against their own self-interest.) Long before Sheryl Sandberg suggested men pick up the slack at home so women can lean in at work, Steinem pointed out, “Women aren’t going to be equal outside the home until men are equal in it.” In fact, there is little mainstream liberal feminists say today that wasn’t incisively articulated by Gloria Steinem decades ago. Steinem turned 81 this year—more the grandmother than the mother of feminism—but we haven’t outgrown her. We haven’t even finished growing into her.

When Steinem graduated from college in 1956, “feminism” in America mainly referred to the finite struggle of 19th and early 20th century suffragettes to secure the vote, a movement that was by then triumphant and defunct. What makes someone into a feminist in an age bereft of them? The come-to-consciousness moment might have happened in her student days—for instance, when she asked an admissions officer why her class didn’t have any black girls and he responded, “We have to be very careful about educating Negro girls because there aren’t enough educated Negro men to go around.” It might have come later when she was trying to make it as a journalist in New York: “You know how every year, there’s a pretty girl who comes to New York and pretends to be a writer?” she heard a colleague remark, as though she wasn’t there. “Well, Gloria is this year’s pretty girl.” In 1963, a 29-year-old Steinem put her “pretty girl” status to clever use, going undercover as a Playboy bunny in New York’s Playboy club. The exposé she published was hilarious and scathing: “’Please, sir,’ I said, and uttered the ritual sentence we had learned from the Bunny Father lecture: ‘You are not allowed to touch the Bunnies.’ His companions laughed and laughed. ‘Boy oh boy, guess she told you!’ said one, and tweaked my tail as I walked away.” By then, it seems safe to say, Steinem’s feminist wheels were in motion.

It is tempting to search for a leader’s ideological awakening, but the moment of recognition, even when it is distinct, is primed by the accumulated heap of moments before. In her newly published memoir, My Life on the Road, Steinem has her own way of saying this: She was made by her endless restlessness, her experiences on the road. At a glance, it sounds trite, but this isn’t the enthusiasm of your average millennial for “travel, adventure, and new experiences.” Steinem has spent her life traveling in a radical way. It started when she was young, with her father hauling his family back and forth across the country, selling antiques from their trailer. It continued through her adult life of writing, campaigning, organizing, and protesting. At one point, after two decades of traveling as a feminist organizer, she realized the longest stretch she’d spent at home was eight days. Steinem is a kind of modern nomad calling readers to the road or, at least, to an on-the-road state of mind: “It leads us out of denial and into reality, out of theory and into practice, out of caution and into action, out of statistics and into stories,” she writes. “It’s right up there with life-threatening emergencies and truly mutual sex as a way of being fully alive in the present.”

There is something undeniably romantic about Steinem’s itinerant way of life; she’s the female variant of Jack Kerouac, the happy alternative to Thelma and Louise’s doomed road trip—driven by a love of adventure but also a profound and ultimately successful political mission. For many people, it’s hard to imagine cobbling together such a haphazard living. The daughter of a man who was constantly in debt, Steinem loathed to borrow money. She made her way with speaking fees, writing, foundation funding, odd jobs, and savings. After college, she delayed getting a real job by moving to India on a fellowship to help village women organize against injustice, from the sale of low-caste girls to sectarian violence. When a part-time editing job in New York demanded that she spend two days a week in the office, she quit and bought an ice cream cone. Steinem became semi-addicted to this mix of insecurity and freedom, something she seems to have inherited from her father who, she writes, had an extreme case of horreur du domicile.