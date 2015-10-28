Gloria Steinem's Feminist Road Trip

It is tempting to search for a leader’s ideological awakening, but the moment of recognition, even when it is distinct, is primed by the accumulated heap of moments before. In her newly published memoir, My Life on the Road, Steinem has her own way of saying this: She was made by her endless restlessness, her experiences on the road. At a glance, it sounds trite, but this isn’t the enthusiasm of your average millennial for “travel, adventure, and new experiences.” Steinem has spent her life traveling in a radical way. It started when she was young, with her father hauling his family back and forth across the country, selling antiques from their trailer. It continued through her adult life of writing, campaigning, organizing, and protesting. At one point, after two decades of traveling as a feminist organizer, she realized the longest stretch she’d spent at home was eight days. Steinem is a kind of modern nomad calling readers to the road or, at least, to an on-the-road state of mind: “It leads us out of denial and into reality, out of theory and into practice, out of caution and into action, out of statistics and into stories,” she writes. “It’s right up there with life-threatening emergencies and truly mutual sex as a way of being fully alive in the present.”

There is something undeniably romantic about Steinem’s itinerant way of life; she’s the female variant of Jack Kerouac, the happy alternative to Thelma and Louise’s doomed road trip—driven by a love of adventure but also a profound and ultimately successful political mission. For many people, it’s hard to imagine cobbling together such a haphazard living. The daughter of a man who was constantly in debt, Steinem loathed to borrow money. She made her way with speaking fees, writing, foundation funding, odd jobs, and savings. After college, she delayed getting a real job by moving to India on a fellowship to help village women organize against injustice, from the sale of low-caste girls to sectarian violence. When a part-time editing job in New York demanded that she spend two days a week in the office, she quit and bought an ice cream cone. Steinem became semi-addicted to this mix of insecurity and freedom, something she seems to have inherited from her father who, she writes, had an extreme case of horreur du domicile.

If Steinem’s lifestyle was unconventional, even insubordinate, it was also in some sense deeply American. She was driven by a tenacious belief in progress and self-improvement—for both individual women and society as a whole. Unlike the journeys of America’s early pioneers, her movement wasn’t directed toward a geographical end goal but a social, economic, and political one. Still, they share that peculiarly American brew of optimism, independence, and self-reliance. Steinem’s father captured it well: “If I don’t know what will happen tomorrow,” he liked to say, “it could be wonderful!”