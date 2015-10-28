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The New Republic Staff/

Live Blog: The Third Republican Debate of 2016

Getty Images, AP

The staff of the New Republic, led by senior editors Elspeth Reeve and Jeet Heer, is live-blogging the third Republican primary debate in Boulder, Colorado, on Wednesday night. The event, hosted by CNBC, begins at 8 p.m., and features the top ten candidates in polling average: Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee, Ben Carson, Carly Fiorina, Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Rand Paul, Chris Christie, and John Kasich. A previous undercard debate featured four additional candidates: Rick Santorum, Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, and George Pataki.

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Election 2016, Republican Debates 2016, Editors' Picks, Republican Primary 2016