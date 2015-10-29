The Rise of the Hipster Witch

Alex Mar likens the search for her one true sect to “spiritual shopping.” In her new book Witches of America she sets out to infiltrate groups of modern witches, the young men and women (women mostly), who recover the rituals of a grab bag of pagan traditions, and whose fringe culture is celebrated in mainstream media outlets. The past few months have given us witches for Bernie (who hex Donald Trump), women in magic who lean in, and “16 Signs You’re The Witch Of Your Friend Group.” Buzzfeed even has its own “Witches’ Counsel,” presided over by witches-cum-Buzzfeed-staff-writers who give advice on how to get hot summer bods and boyfriends. Last year, the Times reported on a “social and creative group” of twenty-something professionals in Brooklyn who’ve branded themselves “Witches of Bushwick” as an homage to Updike, and profess to engage in witchcraft “only superficially.”

Mar’s account begins in the early 1900s with occultists like the New Mexico-born poet Victor Anderson, who founded the pagan Feri tradition; Aleister Crowley, a prophet from Cambridge University who peddled his own brand of witchcraft, called Thelema, in the States; and another Brit, Gerald Gardner, responsible in large part for the spread of Wiccan paganism to America.

The book, however, focuses mostly on present-day practitioners of magic. Mar meets a Feri priestess of the Vanthi coven named Morpheus at her sanctuary in Northern California, Stone City. There, the two begin a quasi-journalistic friendship, a wellspring of intrigue and goodwill that Mar returns to repeatedly as she researches her book. Mar is introduced to others along the way: Jonathan the head-harvesting necromancer; a handful of sex-cult devotees; and Mar herself becomes a case study, once she decides to begin her own initiation as a witch. At this point Morpheus pairs Mar with a teacher, Karina—a fellow Feri priestess from the opposite coast, “full of juicy power.” Mar learns incantations, bathes in beer and salt, sticks a representation of her former lover in her freezer to prevent him from causing her future harm (a method known to witches as a “freezer spell”).

Though Witches is a richly researched and heartfelt book, it fundamentally misunderstands what it means to stand apart and what it means to be oppressed. Mar is more interested in the glamor of alternative lifestyles than in the long, intensely political history of outcast women. We are told at the outset of Mar’s book that the author has long studied rarified and occult associations. “I’ve always been drawn to the outer edges, the fringe,” she writes, “communities whose esoteric beliefs cut them off from the mainstream.” Raised by a Greek-Orthodox father and a Catholic (Cuban) mother, Mar has made an impressive career writing longform about nuns, New Age-y communes, and the American evangelist Billy Graham, for outlets like The Believer, Oxford American, and The New York Times Book Review. She also wrote and directed the 2010 documentary American Mystic about three members of minor spiritual or religious sects (including Morpheus). She once started writing a novel about the life of David Koresh.