The Rise of the Hipster Witch

The book, however, focuses mostly on present-day practitioners of magic. Mar meets a Feri priestess of the Vanthi coven named Morpheus at her sanctuary in Northern California, Stone City. There, the two begin a quasi-journalistic friendship, a wellspring of intrigue and goodwill that Mar returns to repeatedly as she researches her book. Mar is introduced to others along the way: Jonathan the head-harvesting necromancer; a handful of sex-cult devotees; and Mar herself becomes a case study, once she decides to begin her own initiation as a witch. At this point Morpheus pairs Mar with a teacher, Karina—a fellow Feri priestess from the opposite coast, “full of juicy power.” Mar learns incantations, bathes in beer and salt, sticks a representation of her former lover in her freezer to prevent him from causing her future harm (a method known to witches as a “freezer spell”).

Though Witches is a richly researched and heartfelt book, it fundamentally misunderstands what it means to stand apart and what it means to be oppressed. Mar is more interested in the glamor of alternative lifestyles than in the long, intensely political history of outcast women. We are told at the outset of Mar’s book that the author has long studied rarified and occult associations. “I’ve always been drawn to the outer edges, the fringe,” she writes, “communities whose esoteric beliefs cut them off from the mainstream.” Raised by a Greek-Orthodox father and a Catholic (Cuban) mother, Mar has made an impressive career writing longform about nuns, New Age-y communes, and the American evangelist Billy Graham, for outlets like The Believer, Oxford American, and The New York Times Book Review. She also wrote and directed the 2010 documentary American Mystic about three members of minor spiritual or religious sects (including Morpheus). She once started writing a novel about the life of David Koresh.

But throughout her book, Mar—who by her own account is an attractive, liberal, privately-educated New Yorker born to nouveau-riche immigrant parents—goes further to claim that this affinity for covering marginalized people arose from her own self-identification as a perpetual outsider. The justifications she gives for this feeling are never fringe-worthy, often cringe-worthy. For instance, she offers up that in elementary school she was one of the few brunettes in a class full of blonde-haired children. Mar also asserts that, despite being very good-looking, she has always dated “creative” men, whatever that means. “At nearly every step I’ve chosen a complicated freedom,” Mar remarks of her life.