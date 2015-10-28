'Wicked City' and Our Enduring Obsession with Killer Couples

“Another day, another corpse,” a radio DJ gleefully announces in the opening minutes of Wicked City, which premiered Tuesday night on ABC. According to the DJ’s voiceover, Los Angeles is the “murder capital of the country,” but watching Wicked City, you have to wonder if the real murder capital is primetime TV, and, by extension, our living rooms. We soar over the Hollywood sign and straight into a fresh crime scene, where Detective Jack Roth (an impressively gristly Jeremy Sisto) steps out of his sedan and prepares to deliver a performance anyone who has ever watched a police procedural could easily write themselves. First the required lines: “Looks like he’s done this before”; “To me, this girl is a victim”; “You’re off the case!” Then the wordless, chagrined sigh, and the pained glance down at the series’ inaugural dead girl. Open season has begun.

Wicked City takes place in the summer of 1982, when America’s actual murder capital was Odessa, Texas (beating out Miami by a narrow margin), but the show’s creators won’t let that ruin our fun. For most of its premiere, Wicked City seems like it was also made in 1982; Detective Roth’s investigative techniques may not be strictly by the book, but his character is. The reluctance to work with a partner, the mysterious and traumatic past, the dirty little secrets, and the determination to get the job done (he just cares too much!) all arrive as predictably and as satisfyingly as the ‘80s hits dutifully crammed into the show’s soundtrack. Wicked City isn’t above satisfying our desire for the obvious. Do we want to hear Foreigner’s “Feels Like the First Time” as gruesome theme music for our murderer’s maiden voyage? Yes, of course we do. Do we want to see Detective Roth glance warily at a TV crew’s camera, push himself too hard on his morning jog, and bark “Don’t give me your Constitution crap!” at a photographer? Yes, of course we do. And it’s hard to fault Jeremy Sisto or Gabriel Luna (who plays Paco Contreras, Roth’s ripped-from-the-screenplay-of-Dirty-Harry partner) for not doing much to give this material an original spin. For one thing, that might be an impossible task. For another, Sisto and Luna probably know that their performances are supposed to be comfortingly predictable enough to allow the show’s other plot a little leeway for transgression—to be the dry white bun holding the whole bloody mess together.

As bloody messes go, Wicked City is still fairly tidy, but it shows promise in the form of its burgeoning serial killer, Kent (Ed Westwick of Gossip Girl), and his new squeeze Betty (Erika Christensen of Parenthood). ABC’s promos have already promised us that Kent and Betty will be a “killer couple,” and that, in 1982, “their passion brought fear to the Sunset Strip.” The premiere of Wicked City only shows us the start of Kent and Betty’s relationship, and though we are exposed to Kent’s murderous activities (and musical tastes) before we even see the opening credits, Betty remains more of a mystery. All we know is she has a faint, secret taste for inflicting pain, and that the danger Kent has exposed her to so far has given her a hunger for more.

While Wicked City jams its fictional killers into the true crime canon by name-checking the Hillside Stranglers—Angelo Buono and Kenneth Bianchi—within its first few minutes, the fictional Kent and Betty owe more to another real-life dyad: Carol Bundy (no relation to Ted) and Doug Clark. Thanks to euphemism-happy headline writers, Bundy and Clark became known in the summer of 1980 as the Sunset Strip Killers and the Hollywood Slashers, murdering and dismembering a string of teenage runaways and prostitutes. After their arrest in August, each predictably blamed the other. Doug Clark ended up on death row (where he remains), while Carol Bundy’s primary crime, in the eyes of both the media and the court, was complicity. She had helped Clark to indulge in his necrophiliac fantasies, but within two months confessed her actions to an ex-lover—though if she was motivated by a guilty conscience, it didn’t last long, since she immediately murdered and beheaded him. Days later, however, she confessed this murder to her coworkers, and both Sunset Strip Killers were quickly apprehended. Carol Bundy died in prison in 2003, and her motives for collaborating with Doug Clark still remain unclear. Do her later confessions suggest a degree of conscience? Was she in Clark’s thrall, or did she play just as active of a role as he did? Would either one have embarked on a crime spree if they hadn’t met the other? Did she enjoy killing? And is it possible—is it ever possible—to blame the carnage they left in their wake on love?