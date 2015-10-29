The Ben Carson Paradox

This is not a new phenomenon. During the last Republican debate, the New Republic's Suzy Khimm watched with Carson supporters and observed that,

Paradoxically, the very things that drew these folks to Carson also made him less prominent on the debate stage—and, some feared, could limit his potential for continuing his rise in the polls. While Carson has benefitted from voters tired of Trump’s bluster—with his support rising especially from white evangelicals after a similarly low-key, almost sleepy performance in the first debate—it’s unclear whether Carson will simply be a rest stop on the way to a feistier candidate.

Call it the Carson paradox: he can build support outside of the debates, but struggles to stand out on the biggest stage of the campaign. So far, it seems that Carson is unable to show any excitement or to energize voters who aren’t instinctively drawn to a soft-spoken, paternalistic figure. Today, the crowd is behind Carson—they loudly applauded when he hit back at questions about his homophobia and relationship with the nutritional supplement company Mannatech—but Carson's weak perforamnces may ultimately sink his campaign. But who knows? Even Ned Flanders, whose temperament resembles Carson’s in many ways, blows up occasionally. Maybe, one of these days, we’ll see Hurricane Carson.