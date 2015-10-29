Video: John Kasich’s Debate Rant Shows Why Trump's Candidacy Is Great

A very animated Kasich said of balancing the budget, “You can’t do it with empty promises.” His opponents were “coming up with these fantasy tax plans,” he said. Who was offering those empty promises, the moderators asked? (The moderators were trying very hard, and succeeding, at getting the candidates to be mean to each other.) Kasich looked sincerely upset: "This stuff is fantasy. We’re not getting rid of Medicare and Medicaid! Come on!”

The idea that an outsider could fix Washington was ridiculous, he suggested as he continued to rant:

Talking about how we’re gonna have a 10 percent tithe and that’s gonna fund the government? We’re just going to fix everything with waste, fraud, and abuse? We’re going to ship. ... 10 million people out of this country? Leaving their children here in this country, dividing their families? Folks, we gotta wake up. We cannot elect somebody who doesn’t know how to do the job.

Kasich talked up his own record, saying, when he took office in Ohio, there was an “$8 billion hole,” and now the state is running a $2 billion surplus. Here again, Trump was valuable. Trump pointed out that Kasich worked for Lehman Brothers when the firm's collapse sparked the financial crisis in 2008. He noted that Ohio's economy had benefitted from fracking, so Kasich couldn't entirely take credit for the state's improved job numbers.