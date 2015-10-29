Video: John Kasich’s Debate Rant Shows Why Trump's Candidacy Is Great

Donald Trump and John Kasich fought for several minutes early in the Republican primary debate on CNBC on Wednesday, and it was great. Yes, that’s partly because Trump got his signature cheap shots in. But Trump’s attacks often unexpectedly result in more interesting, detailed debate. And they’ve drawn Kasich into offering a pretty brutal critique of the state of Republican politics.

”He was so nice,” Trump said of Kasich. “He was such a nice guy. He was, ‘Oh I’m never gonna attack.’ But then his poll numbers tanked. That’s why he’s on the end. … He got nasty. So you know, you can have him.” It was funny and weird. And probably right. Kasich, the governor of Ohio, is averaging 2.6 percent in national polls. Trump is not wrong that this probably had something to do with Kasich’s blistering attack on Trump and Iowa frontrunner Ben Carson.

A very animated Kasich said of balancing the budget, “You can’t do it with empty promises.” His opponents were “coming up with these fantasy tax plans,” he said. Who was offering those empty promises, the moderators asked? (The moderators were trying very hard, and succeeding, at getting the candidates to be mean to each other.) Kasich looked sincerely upset: "This stuff is fantasy. We’re not getting rid of Medicare and Medicaid! Come on!”

The idea that an outsider could fix Washington was ridiculous, he suggested as he continued to rant: