This Is the Moment Jeb Bush Lost the Republican Debate

Among the many dramas of Wednesday's third Republican debate, perhaps the most interesting is the battle between Jeb Bush and his one-time protege Marco Rubio. The two men have a history but they are very different political animals: Jeb is a large, lumbering creature, a veritable dinosaur compared to Rubio, the small mammal capable of thriving amid disaster.

Jeb’s lack of agility can be seen in the fact that he hasn’t adjusted his campaign at all to the giant asteroid that is Donald Trump. Trump has changed the dynamics of the race but Jeb is still working from the strategy his team crafted months ago, one that sees Rubio as the main challenge, the candidate that has to be taken out so the establishment has no option but to back Jeb.