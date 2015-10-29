Marco Rubio, the Only Republican Hope

The Republican Party once again packed a stage with its candidates for a debate on Wednesday night, and most of them still don't have a prayer. The CNBC-sponsored event served more as a sounding board for conservative talking points and personal political agendas from politicians polling in the single digits than as the debate the nation needed to hear. It’s still a farce. The most substantive part, unfortunately, was an early exchange between Marco Rubio, the U.S. senator from Florida, and Jeb Bush, the state’s former governor.

The question, posed to Rubio, was framed around a Tuesday editorial from the Sun Sentinel demanding the junior senator resign because he has missed a staggering amount of votes during his campaign for the presidency. “Your job is to represent Floridians in the Senate,” the board wrote. “Either do your job, Sen. Rubio, or resign it.”

It’s a valid attack. Rubio has missed more votes than any other senator this year. His friends are hinting that he hates his job, and Rubio himself has openly admitted he’s missing votes because of his presidential candidacy. "I'm not missing votes because I'm on vacation," Rubio said on CNN last Sunday. "I'm running for president so that the votes they take in the Senate are actually meaningful again."

When pressed, Rubio staggered a bit, beginning his answer with a bizarre attempt to distance himself from the Washington establishment (to which, as a senator, he undeniably belongs). Moderator Carl Quintinalla, in the question, asked Rubio whether he was “in a hurry” to win the White House. “That's exactly what the Republican establishment says, too,” Rubio offered in response. “Why don't you wait in line? Wait for what? This country is running out of time. We can't afford to have another four years like the last eight years.” Afterward, he went on the defensive—effectively. “Back in 2004, one of my predecessors in the Senate, by the name of Bob Graham, a Democrat, ran for President, missing over 30 percent of his votes. I don’t recall them calling for his resignation,” he said. The senator also cited John Kerry and Barack Obama missing many votes when they ran in 2004 and 2008. The media was to blame for the attack, Rubio said—which is technically true, given the editorial, but still a weak response.