Marco Rubio, the Only Republican Hope

It’s a valid attack. Rubio has missed more votes than any other senator this year. His friends are hinting that he hates his job, and Rubio himself has openly admitted he’s missing votes because of his presidential candidacy. "I'm not missing votes because I'm on vacation," Rubio said on CNN last Sunday. "I'm running for president so that the votes they take in the Senate are actually meaningful again."

When pressed, Rubio staggered a bit, beginning his answer with a bizarre attempt to distance himself from the Washington establishment (to which, as a senator, he undeniably belongs). Moderator Carl Quintinalla, in the question, asked Rubio whether he was “in a hurry” to win the White House. “That's exactly what the Republican establishment says, too,” Rubio offered in response. “Why don't you wait in line? Wait for what? This country is running out of time. We can't afford to have another four years like the last eight years.” Afterward, he went on the defensive—effectively. “Back in 2004, one of my predecessors in the Senate, by the name of Bob Graham, a Democrat, ran for President, missing over 30 percent of his votes. I don’t recall them calling for his resignation,” he said. The senator also cited John Kerry and Barack Obama missing many votes when they ran in 2004 and 2008. The media was to blame for the attack, Rubio said—which is technically true, given the editorial, but still a weak response.

His fellow Floridian, saddled by his family name and falling poll numbers, saw an opening. “What is it, like a French work week? Do you have to show up for like three days? Just show up or resign,” Bush said. It was a pivotal moment: Rubio could have very easily dodged the question by attacking his former mentor, a one-time establishment favorite who is struggling to maintain a legitimate argument to continue his candidacy.