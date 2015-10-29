No, Republicans Aren't Done Sounding the Racial Dog Whistles

But Christie's campaign has been stuck at the bottom of the polls for weeks now, and so Christie, a former U.S. attorney, has decided that, while the federal government has no business bothering itself with a bit of insider trading in the fantasy football industry, the imaginary wave of violent crime sweeping across our fair nation is a cause for great concern.

The politics of this decision are as obvious as they are shameful. It's a bit harder to determine why FBI Director James Comey, as Christie repeatedly pointed out, also appears to be convinced of the Ferguson Effect's existence. Last week, Comey lent credence to the notion that crime is on the rise in America as a result of the black community's demands for equitable treatment under the law--a notion that goes against the consensus assessment of his own Justice Department, as well as against the available evidence.

"I don’t know whether that explains it entirely," said Comey, "but I do have a strong sense that some part of the explanation is a chill wind that has blown through American law enforcement over the last year."